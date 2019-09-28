City of Hickory workers were out Thursday putting in nine new picnic canopies at Glenn Hilton Park.
“As part of a larger effort to beautify parks throughout the city of Hickory, the Public Services Department is installing new picnic shelters, benches, and gates within the City’s park system,” Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
“At Glenn C. Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, nine new picnic areas, including metal shelters, concrete pads, and picnic tables, have been installed for park visitors to enjoy.”
The park, located on Eighth Street Drive NE, offers a number of amenities, including a canoe launch and 24-hole disc golf course.
