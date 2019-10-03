Ground has been broken on a new residential and commercial development in downtown Hickory.
Workers were out Wednesday in a parking lot to the west of City Hall doing site clean-up for the project, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian Said.
The parking lot will be the site of a $19 million mixed-use development that will include 95 apartments and 8,400 square feet of retail space along Main Avenue NW.
In September, the city of Hickory agreed to help One North Center LLC, the company undertaking the project, by spending $3.5 million on structural improvements to the site.
The city agreed to sell the land to the company for $240,000.
Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, told the council the project should be complete by late 2020 or early 2021.
Other downtown workA block over from the North Center project, workers with Neill Grading & Construction Co. are working to complete work along First Avenue NW that is part of the overhaul of Union Square in the surrounding block.
In addition to working on storm water infrastructure and adding pits for trees, workers will also be installing new curbing and extending the curbs to create parklets along the street, Killian said.
A parklet is a small seating area or green space created as a public amenity on or alongside a pavement, especially in a former roadside parking space.
Killian said the work is expected to be done by the end of next week.
