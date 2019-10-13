A mural to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory is underway.
Local artist Hunter Speagle began work on the mural on the exterior wall of Lindy’s Furniture in downtown Hickory last week. The mural depicts a nurse caring for a sick child, and is expected to be completed in time for a special unveiling ceremony on Oct. 25.
In 1944, a severe polio outbreak led Hickory to construct the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital, which miraculously opened 54 hours after construction began. The hospital was open for nearly nine months and garnered national attention for its treatment methods and low mortality rate.
The makeshift hospital was built where the Hickory Music Factory now stands next to Jaycee Park. The upper portion of that park was recently renamed Miracle of Hickory Park. An obelisk erected to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory, originally placed in Union Square, will move to the park.
The two-part dedication ceremony on Oct. 25 will begin with the dedication of Miracle of Hickory Park next to the Hickory Music Factory at 1515 12th St. Drive NW at 11 a.m. Then at noon, everyone is asked to gather on the upper deck of the downtown Hickory parking garage next to Lindy’s Furniture for the dedication of the mural.
The idea for a mural to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory originated more than a year ago in the Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club. Eventually, it was decided the Hickory Rotary Club and the Piedmont Post Polio Support Group, which has members who were patients in the 1944 hospital, were to form a committee to plan the project.
The location of the mural was finalized in August.
The entire project is estimated to cost $40,000, according to committee member and local Rotarian Cliff Moone. This covers the cost of design, labor and materials needed to paint the mural, upkeep of the mural along with a kiosk that will include information on the Miracle of Hickory and other Miracle of Hickory related locations.
Local Rotary clubs are participating in the fundraising along with public and corporate donations. The project also received a $4,000 grant from the United Arts Council.
Moone says the project has raised more than $20,000 so far, but is still in need of donations.
To make a donation to the mural project, make checks payable to the Hickory Rotary Club with “Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Project” on the memo line. Those checks can be sent to the Hickory Rotary Club at P.O. Box 2628, Hickory, NC 28603-2628.
Moone says donations also can be made on Facebook by searching Miracle of Hickory 75th Anniversary Commemoration Project. The Hickory Rotary Club has agreed to use its 501C-3 account for receiving and dispensing the funds, Moone said.
For more information, call Cliff Moone at 828-612-6407.
