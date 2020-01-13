A relative of two men harmed in a fire last week in Granite Falls is asking for donations to help her family recover from the fire.
Erica Leon said she is the niece of David Dewey Sr. and cousin to his son David Dewey Jr.
Dewey Sr. died in the fire and Dewey Jr. was taken to the hospital. Leon said on Monday that Dewey Jr. was released from the hospital and is doing well aside from a cough.
In addition to the two men, Leon said her grandfather, Dewey Jr.’s girlfriend and the son of Dewey Jr.’s girlfriend were also in the house but were able to get out of the house without injury.
The house belonged to her grandparents, Leon said.
Last week, Granite Falls Fire Chief Brian Bennett said two employees with the city’s electrical division helped Dewey Jr. get out of the house.
Leon said Dewey Jr. attempted to save his father.
She started a Facebook fundraiser to help her family.
“They lost everything in the fire except the clothes on their backs and (have) no money to replace anything,” Leon wrote in the fundraiser.
The goal for the fundraiser is $10,000 and it had raised more than $2,800 by noon on Monday.
The money will be used to help her family find a new place to live and to cover items like clothing and everyday essentials, Leon said.
Leon has set up the Dewey Family Fundraiser on her Facebook page. The fundraiser can be found by looking up Erica Pless on Facebook.
