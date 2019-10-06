HICKORY - Maura Hertzler was recently hired at Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, in Hickory.
Hertzler joins the firm as a staff accountant. She holds a BS in Business Administration and an MS in Accounting with a concentration in tax from Appalachian State University. Hertzler lives in Taylorsville and is a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she is a member of the handbell choir.
Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, CPAs, is located in Hickory has served clients throughout North Carolina for more than 25 years. They can be contacted at http://www.dhw.net.
