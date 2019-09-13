A resident of the Sunny Valley Apartments on Third Avenue SE has been displaced following a Friday afternoon apartment fire
Carolyn Cook, 67, said she was down the street from the apartment when a neighbor called to tell Cook her apartment was on fire.
Cook said no one was in the apartment during the fire.
Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said the apartment is currently not livable.
The Red Cross and property owner Nu-Dimensions were working to find accommodations for Cook, Byers said.
Firefighters on the scene were also airing out smoke from the apartments near Cook's.
Smoke damage in other units was minimal, Byers said.
Byers said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday afternoon.
