A Hickory woman has been charged in connection to a stabbing in September, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Sara Lynn Phillips, 31, is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She was arrested on a felony warrant by the Hickory Police Department on Oct. 7. According to the incident report, the incident took place at a residence in the 1000 block of 20th Street NE.

Phillips was issued a $7,500 secured bond, the arrest reports states. Her first appearance in Catawba County District Court was scheduled for Tuesday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments