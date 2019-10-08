A Hickory woman has been charged in connection to a stabbing in September, according to the Hickory Police Department.
Sara Lynn Phillips, 31, is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
She was arrested on a felony warrant by the Hickory Police Department on Oct. 7. According to the incident report, the incident took place at a residence in the 1000 block of 20th Street NE.
Phillips was issued a $7,500 secured bond, the arrest reports states. Her first appearance in Catawba County District Court was scheduled for Tuesday.
