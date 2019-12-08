NEWTON — When Fred T. Foard’s girls basketball team saw a big lead dwindle away, the Tigers turned to their sophomore sensation to lead them.
Alexis Wolgemuth scored 14 of her game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter to seal the host Tigers’ 76-69 win over Maiden in a nonconference game Friday night.
The win evened Foard’s mark at 2-2 on the season and gave the Tigers their fourth win in a row over their Catawba County rivals.
Unofficially, Wolgemuth made 8 of 21 shots from the field, but it was her ball-handling and free throw shooting in the final quarter that made the difference.
Foard led by as many as 15 when it took a 54-39 lead with 2:38 left in the third quarter. The Tigers still led by 13 heading to the final quarter.
Three-pointers by Gracie Arrowood (22 points, 6 of 10 from 3) and Lainee Hentschel cut the Blue Devils’ deficit under double digits before Carley West scored on an offensive rebound to make it 64-54. West was particular effective inside most of the night. The 5-foot-10 junior center finished with 14 points, eight of those on second-chance points, and seven of her 20 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Tigers coach Brandy Dawkins said boxing out was a point of emphasis after St. Stephens took 23 offensive rebounds during a loss to the Indians on Monday.
“That’s something we’ve been practicing and working on every day,” Dawkins said. “We still had a couple of missed box-outs, but we kept it to a minimum. We don’t have a lot of height, so that’s something we’ve been working on.
Foard dominated the boards in the second half with a 25-15 advantage, including 10 offensive rebounds that led to 12 second-chance points in the final 16 minutes. However, 31 turnovers by Maiden (1-3) had Frank Snider more concerned.
“We had 17 turnovers in the first half,” said Snider in a hoarse voice after the game. “You’re not going to win a lot of basketball games turning it over that many times.”
However, attrition for the Tigers set in due to foul trouble. Samaria Tripp, who had 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter to help build a 23-17 lead, fouled out with 4:13 to play. Just over a minute later, Elayna Chavis got her fifth on a moving screen.
A backdoor cut from Hentschel to Marley Mingus got Maiden within 64-58 and later Mingus took an inbounds pass from Cree Bass and stuck in a layup with 1:52 left to cut it to 67-62.
Like Maiden, Foard also had issues with turnovers, ringing up 28 for the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Dawkins said her team knew who was to get the ball, but at times the Tigers lacked the patience to get it to Wolgemuth.
“I think a lot of times, when they get the ball, they want to hurry up and get it to her,” Dawkins said. “We told them in their (postgame locker room), ‘Be patient, she’ll come.’ That’s something we’ve got to work on.”
However, with Maiden looking to foul to extend the game, the Blue Devils had little choice but to try and catch Wolgemuth, who continually weaved through the Maiden defenders. When the Blue Devils did get to her, it was to foul and send her to the line. Wolgemuth hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 2:33 to fend off the Blue Devils’ charge.
“We did have trouble with 25 (Wolgemuth),” Snider said. “We’ve got to do a better job with her. We didn’t want to foul her, but she had the ball so much. We’ve got to do a better job to get the ball into other people’s hands the next time we play her.”
Maiden traded 3s for 2s as back-to-back jumpers from Bass (15 points) got the Blue Devils within 71-68 with 64 seconds left. But Wolgemuth calmly stepped to the line to hit 5 of 6 in the final minute.
Foard is at St. Stephens on Monday, while Maiden hosts Patton.
BOYS
Maiden 39, Fred T. Foard 38
After trailing much of the game, Maiden rallied from seven down after three quarters and sneaked away from Copas Gym with the win.
Anthony Blevins scored 10 of his game-high 20 points the final quarter, including two free throws with 22.7 seconds to play that proved to be the decisive points of the game.
Much of the game was played in an offensive stupor by both teams. The clubs combined for 41 turnovers including 11 traveling violations and a double dribble. Maiden (2-2) hit just 1 of 7 3-points shots, while Foard (1-3) had a hard time solving the Blue Devils’ 2-3 zone.
While the Tigers hit 8 of 23 from behind the arc, inside it Foard made 3 for 24 and did not sink a 2-point bucket until Daniel Lackey followed his miss with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
Both head coaches thought the troubles had more to do with getting used to each other in the early part of the season.
“This is our fourth game and we’re just getting used to it,” Tigers coach Andy Hodges said. “I don’t think we’ll see that later on. Hopefully we won’t.”
Maiden’s head coach Justin Brittain, just four games into his tenure, said his young team is still feeling out the varsity level of play.
“I hope so,” said Brittain. “I’ve seen the highs and the lows, but we’re young and we’ll learn on the fly.”
The Tigers missed their chances for points on the offensive glass and at the free throw line. Foard held a 16-6 advantage in offensive rebounds but scored just four second-chance points. However, Hodges said his team’s biggest regret was 8-for-19 shooting at the charity stripe.
“You’ve got to make free throws,” Hodges said. “If you make free throws, you win the game.”
Foard took its biggest lead at 32-25 with 3.6 seconds left in the third quarter when Peyton Hemphill sank three free throws. However, he missed two others awarded from a technical foul.
Blevin started the comeback with two free throws on Maiden’s first possession and later ended a fast break off a steal with a layup. With 5:41 left, Blevin drilled the Blue Devils’ lone 3 of the game from the left arc to put Maiden up 33-32.
The teams traded the lead with Foard taking a 38-36 lead when Hemphill popped a three from the right corner with 4:14 to play.
With Maiden at just three fouls for the second half, Foard chose to take the air out of the ball to make the Blue Devils chase the ball-handlers. Rather than go man-to-man, Maiden extended the zone and finally teased Foard into a shot with 1:07 left that Dru McCullough corralled for Maiden before he was fouled. After making one, Foard grabbed the miss and was sent to the line twice, but missed both 1-and-1 opportunities.
Hodges said the strategy was to win the game at the line. “Normally, we make those free throws,” Hodges bemused. “I have confidence that they will make those free throws.”
After the second miss, Blevins was pressured and fouled at half court to set up what were the game-winning shots.
On Foard’s final possession, Hodges called a timeout prior to a dribble-drive layup that was made, which sent the crowd briefly into a roar. With five seconds left, a pass found Derek Presslar in the low post, but his contested layup hit off the front rim at the buzzer.
Despite the early mistakes, Brittain was more proud of how his team responded in the fourth quarter, which he said has been the team’s strong suit so far.
“I’m just more pleased with our execution and discipline and the willingness to fight back with the best we have,” he said.
Maiden entertains Patton on Monday, while Foard travels to St. Stephens.
GIRLS
Maiden 17 16 12 24 — 69
Foard 23 16 19 18 — 76
Maiden — Gracie Arrowood 22, Cree Bass 15, Maggie Andrews 9, Marley Mingus 8, Maggie Sigmon 7, Nadia Glover 4, Lainee Hentschel 4.
Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 35, Samaria Tipps 20, Carley West 14, Tylasia Tipps 3, Kaitlyn Leonhardt 2, Bre McClough 2.
BOYS
Maiden 08 09 08 14 — 39
Fred T. Foard 08 12 12 06 — 38
Maiden — Anthony Breland 20, Dru McCullough 7, Treveon Howell 5, Reilley Copeland 4, Elijah Fowler 2, Amarion Craig 1.
Foard — Peyton Hemphill 12, Daniel Lackey 9, Will Frye 8, Sam Hepler 3, Mateo Pena 3, Derek Presslar 2, Cameron Gore 1.
