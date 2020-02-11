Catawba County Schools is getting two more school resource officers for its elementary schools through a state grant.
The school system and county got a $200,000, grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools to pay for two officers for three years. Catawba County Schools will pay a $42,000 match for the grant funds each year. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will cover any incremental costs, such as benefits and equipment, Sheriff Don Brown said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.
The county will get $66,666 each year for the grant. After three years, the schools may be able to apply for another grant, and if not, will try to find funding elsewhere to keep the officers, Brown said.
“We had that discussion and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Brown said.
The officers will each handle about five elementary schools within one of Catawba County Schools’ five high school feeder districts, Brown said. They will visit each school at least once a week to check on safety by walking the school grounds and monitoring large events. They will also teach students about various topics, like drug awareness, stranger danger, cybersafety and more.
The board of commissioners will vote to add the two SRO positions at their next meeting on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Looking forward, the county is applying for another grant to hire three more officers for three years to have an officer for each of the feeder districts, Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s meeting. The county is trying for a Community Oriented Policing Services Universal Hiring Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, which would be about $380,000 in grant funds. The county would have to put up about a $100,000 match.
At the subcommittee meeting, the board also started discussion on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. It heard an overview from the county managers that included funding for economic development, water and sewer projects, school improvements, extended hours at the county parks and EMS bases.
The board and county staff will meet in March and April to talk about the budget, and a full recommended budget from the county manager is expected in May.
