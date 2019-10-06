Alexander County and Duke Energy are working together to add amenities at the Wittenburg Access on Lake Hickory.
The plans have at least one couple, Jim McManus and his wife Lorrie, concerned about the fate of great blue herons that nest and live in an area on the access property.
The McManuses said the presence of the birds in the area contributes to the quality of life there, and they are concerned new development would harm the area where the herons nest and live.
“They fly by the house all the time and we … don’t want to see it disturbed, you know?” Jim McManus said.
In addition to their beauty, the birds are also helpful to the surrounding environment, said Bruce Beerbower, lead naturalist at the Catawba Science Center.
The herons clean up the lake by catching “trash fish” — fish in the lake that humans often have no interest in, Beerbower said.
Beerbower added the rookery near Wittenburg is one of the largest in the area.
“They are one of the few birds that nest in a rookery or a whole bunch together as opposed to, say, a robin or even some of the other birds that are larger just do single nests in different areas,” Beerbower said.
John Brzorad, a biology professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, added the birds are sensitive to human activity.
Those effects can be minimized by timing any development to happen outside of the birds’ nesting season, which typically covers the first half of the year, Brzorad said.
However, Brzorad said, the birds could be forced to find some other place to nest, which they may not be able to do. “More people (at the access point) would encourage them to leave the area,” Brzorad said.
The McManuses are concerned about the addition of more trails, parking, a swim beach, picnic shelters and bathrooms to the access.
In February, the county entered into a 40-year-lease with Duke Energy for the Wittenburg property, which covers nearly 27 acres.
County Manager Rick French said there was no cost for the lease. The county will work with Duke to add the new amenities.
French said the county will add new trails and additional parking in 2020 while Duke will handle the rest with some help from the county in 2021.
French said the costs of the new trails and parking is $150,000. That figure also covers a separate trails project at Dusty Ridge Park.
Kim Crawford, a Duke Energy spokesperson, said the company will have a competitive bid for the project so the final cost for their part is not yet available.
The nesting area for the birds could be the site of a future trail, but Duke would have to approve the addition of any trails, French said.
Crawford said the company “is aware of the nesting area on the site and has been monitoring activity.”
“This will be taken into consideration when we start preparing detailed engineering plans for the walking trail,” she said.
She added the company would be working with state and federal regulatory agencies to mitigate development impacts to protected species.
Beerbower said that, while the herons are not endangered, they are protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
That protection would likely forbid the company from getting rid of the rookery, Beerbower said.
There are also practical reasons why it might not be a good idea to locate the trail to close to the rookery.
“Because if they’re flying over, and they’ve got to get rid of their droppings, it’s not a very nice smelling package that comes down,” Beerbower said.
