A year ago, 30-year-old Warren Lee Raymond Jr. and his mother 55-year-old Barbara Raymond were brutally beaten and stabbed to death in their Catawba home.
Father and husband Warren Lee Raymond Sr., 62, was charged with the Sept. 13, 2018, murders.
He will appear in court next week for an administrative hearing. Earlier this year, Raymond Sr. learned he will face the death penalty.
According to an autopsy report, Barbara Raymond died due to multiple sharp force injuries, including stab wounds to her chest and stomach. She also had what were described as defensive type wounds.
Raymond Jr. died due to multiple blunt and sharp force injuries to his head and neck, according to his autopsy report.
Investigators believe an altercation between Raymond Jr. and Raymond Sr. occurred, leading up to the murders, according to the autopsy reports.
In a statement to investigators following his arrest, Raymond Sr. said he had an addiction to gambling and his wife had taken away his access to their bank account, according to court documents.
Raymond Sr. remains in custody without bond in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Also this week:
Daniel Jeremiah Minton, of Lenoir, is charged with the murders of 18-year-old Branique McKnight of Conover and 20-year-old Janarion Kaverio Knox, 20, of Hickory. He is free on bond.
Maurice Craig Brown, of Lenoir, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact in relation to the murders of McKnight and Knox.
Jeb Stuart Bass is charged with one felony count of statutory rape and one felony count of sexual offense. Bass was a teacher at Fred T. Foard High school. He taught social studies and was a coach. He is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student and being inappropriate with another student who was 17 at the time. Bass was indicted on those charges in May 2017. He is free on bond
» Rodney Adam Ball, of Cedar Bluff,, and and his brother Thomas Gregory Ball, of Hickory, were charged with murder and concealing/failing to report a death after 78-year-old Benny Daniels was found dead in a shallow grave near his home in October 2016. Thomas Ball was renting a room from Daniels at the time. Both remain in custody without bond and do not face the death penalty.
