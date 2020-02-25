CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill put together a solid offensive game and routed East Lincoln 77-48 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A girls basketball state playoffs Tuesday night.
The host Bears (21-10) trailed only in the first 47 seconds before winning their second straight first-round game. Seeded No. 10 in the West Region, Bunker Hill will travel to No. 7 Franklin (20-6) in a second-round game on Thursday after the Panthers defeated No. 26 Smoky Mountain 49-30 on Tuesday. Bunker Hill is looking to get past the second round for the first time since 2009.
Any playoff jitters the Bears may have had went away quickly with the shooting touch of Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year Addie Wray. After Brianna Tadlock (24 points) scored the first points for the No. 23 Mustangs, Wray answered with a 3-pointer off the right of the circle. She added a dribble-drive layup on the next possession, and after Ginny Overbay scored a putback for the Mustangs, Wray drilled a long-range jumper at the top of the circle. Another 3 off the right wing made it 11-6 Bears with Wray scoring all 11.
Bears head coach Lee Swanson thought Wray’s buckets early got the playoff pressure off the team early.
“We’ve got two sophomores in there, starting in their first playoff game,” Swanson said referring to Faith Isenhour and Olivia Ellis. “I thought Faith and Olivia both were good tonight. Sometimes, you get a little sophomore wall. Maddie was really good tonight. I thought we all showed up.”
Tadlock’s layup cut the lead to three for the last time before Bunker Hill went on a 12-2 run to end the quarter. With East Lincoln trying to guard against Wray’s jumpers, the lane opened up for others to get easy buckets. Madison Stotts took Isenhour’s pass into the post and scored a layup. Isenhour (16 points) found easy lane penetration for back-to-back layups before Wray finished off a 16-point quarter with a left-corner 3 and a layup that left the Bears up 23-10 after one quarter.
The Bears continued to find clear sailing into the lane throughout the first half and that led to nine layups. It also served to put the Mustangs into foul trouble as two starters went to the bench with three fouls by halftime. Bunker Hill made 8 of 12 shots from the free-throw line in the first half, while East Lincoln’s first free throw did not occur until early in the third quarter.
“I felt like if we spaced the floor, that we could have some driving lanes there.” said Swanson. “I thought we did a pretty good job of sharing and getting to the rim.”
Tadlock tried to keep the Mustangs in the game, as she scored 11 in the second quarter. However, the Bears led by as many as 18 and took a 41-25 lead into the halftime locker room.
Any hopes East Lincoln (16-11) had to stay in the game evaporated quickly, as Bunker Hill had its pick of shots around the perimeter or at the rim. Good ball movement led to seven assists in the third quarter and 10-of 14 shooting from the floor.
Stotts had the hot hand with 12 of her 18 points as Bunker Hill built its largest lead of the game to end the quarter at 67-37 and allowed reserves to play much of the final eight minutes. Unofficially, the Bears made 26 of 40 shots from the floor, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Looking ahead to the game at Franklin, Swanson said the trip itself will provide adversity — a bus trip lasting over three hours — and then they have to play a game in a tough environment.
“We’ll have to play in a pretty big gym with a pretty tough crowd,” said Swanson. “That’s what we signed up for. We’re excited about it.”
East Lincoln: 10 15 12 11 - 48
Bunker Hill: 23 18 26 10 - 77
East Lincoln – Brianna Tadlock 24, Taliyah Thomas 8, Madison Self 4, Emily Jacques 3, Ginny Overbay 3, Raven Ross 3, Taryn Giles-Robinette 2, Amara Giles-Robinette 1.
Bunker Hill – Addie Wray 25, Madison Stotts 18, Faith Isenhour 16, Olivia Ellis 5, Bailee Hamlett 4, Ashlyn Stoker 4, Camryn Bryant 2, Caitlin Robinson 2, DaLesha Linebarger 1.
