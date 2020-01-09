A West Lincoln High School basketball coach is facing charges after deputies say he assaulted a fan following a basketball game Tuesday night.
Lincoln County Deputy S.W. Edwards was working security at the basketball game between West Lincoln and Newton-Conover High School around 8:30 p.m. when he heard a fan yell at West Lincoln coach Chadwick Rock Wright, 48, of Hickory, as he was leaving the floor following the game, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Edwards reported that one individual in a group of about five or six people raised his hand and stated he made the remark, according to the release.
At that point, Wright ran into the stands and struck the man in the head. The man and the coach began wrestling around in the stands. A female then began taunting the coach and was pulled into the fray, the release stated.
Deputies were able to get Wright in custody, according to the release. He was transported to the magistrate’s office in Lincoln County, where he was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.
Wright was released on a $1,500 secured bond.
