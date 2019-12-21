LENOIR — Pairings have been announced for this year’s Chick-fil-A Holiday Classic basketball tournament, which will be held Dec. 27-28 at West Caldwell High School. In addition to Caldwell County schools West Caldwell and Hibriten, Piedmont Community Charter and Wilkes Central will also participate in the event.
The tournament begins on Dec. 27 with the first game of the girls’ bracket as Hibriten faces Piedmont Community Charter at 3:30 p.m. A matchup between the Hibriten and Piedmont Community Charter boys follows at 5 p.m.
Rounding out the first day of action will be the West Caldwell-Wilkes Central girls at 6:30 p.m. and the West Caldwell-Wilkes Central boys at 8 p.m.
Play continues with the championship round on Dec. 28. After the losing teams from the opening round face off in the girls’ third-place game at 3:30 p.m. and the boys’ third-place contest at 5 p.m., the winning squads meet in the girls’ championship at 6:30 p.m. and the boys’ title game at 8 p.m.
Here is a look at the brackets for this year’s tournament:
GIRLS BRACKET
Friday, Dec. 27
Hibriten vs. Piedmont Community Charter, 3:30 p.m.
West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BRACKET
Friday, Dec. 27
Hibriten vs. Piedmont Community Charter, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship game, 8 p.m.
