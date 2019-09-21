A new program coming to the Women’s Resource Center in Hickory will offer a space for women to unwind, meet new friends and maybe pick up a new skill.
Beginning in October, Every Woman’s Wellness Cooperative will host wellness workshops nearly every two weeks.
According to co-chair Sarah Everly, these workshops will offer a place for women, regardless of race, class, sexuality or gender identity, to leave behind the stresses of everyday life and just be themselves.
The first wellness workshop will take place on Oct. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at the Women’s Resource Center.
The activity will be creative book art.
The second wellness workshop is scheduled for Oct. 12 from 1-3 p.m., also at the Women’s Resource Center.
The activity will be creative journaling.
Everly said exercise classes are expected to start early next year.
The workshops are free and registration is not necessary, but Facebook events with the option to RSVP will be posted, Everly said.
The Women’s Resource Center is located at 125 Third St. NE in Hickory.
For more information about the center and the Every Woman’s Wellness Cooperative, visit wrchickory.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.