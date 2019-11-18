With the exception of football and championship week in boys soccer, the sports scene moves indoors for the winter as contests can begin today. There are a smattering of contests in basketball and wrestling, while the swimmers take the first laps in competition for the season.
Most schools will hold off starting basketball seasons until next week to account for players that still have football or soccer obligations. However, there are a few games this week that deserve a look. Here is what to look for this week.
1) Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill basketball (Wednesday):
There is a lot of intrigue here in both games to open the season with new coaches, an all-state player and another that could get to that level.
GIRLS: Girls coach Randy Joines retired after nine seasons with the Bears. Joines’ replacement is Lee Swanson, who coached the boys’ team the past four seasons. Swanson led Bunker Hill to a tie for second last year it the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Swanson joins a team that has been on the rise the past couple of years. After six wins total in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, the Bears pushed up to nine the next year and eked out a playoff spot. Last year, Bunker Hill vaulted to 20-9 and finished in a tie for second with Patton. Last year’s record is more impressive when one considers that four of the losses came against 2A quarterfinalist and Northwestern Foothills rival East Burke.
From that 20-win team, all but one player returns, including sharpshooting junior Addie Wray, who averaged 20.9 points per game. The all-district player will be joined by senior forward Maddie Stotts, who averaged 11.7 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Swanson had success with South Caldwell prior to his arrival in Claremont and turned the Bears into league contenders. His ability to improve programs will be interesting to watch with a team that has already tasted some success.
The Red Devils’ roster has one of the top players in the state in center Chyna Cornwell, who recently signed to play college ball next year with Rutgers. Now a senior, Cornwell averaged 28.3 points and 20.5 rebounds per game with Newton-Conover to gain an all-state selection last winter. Her performance turned Sylvia White’s coaching comeback into a success with a 25-5 record and a visit to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. Newton-Conover had just one senior to replace from that team, but it is point guard Tamiya Artis. With that said, along with Cornwell, 6-foot-4 sophomore Emma Fox and 5-10 junior Grace Loftin at times put together a formidable front line for opponents to deal with.
Bunker Hill won two of the three meetings last year, but it was the final one at last year’s Dick’s Sporting Classic at Catawba Valley Community College that sprung the Red Devils in their season. Down 18 in the third quarter, Newton-Conover fought back and eventually won in overtime. Cornwell went on to score a record 81 points in the tournament that the Red Devils won. After starting last year at 1-4, Newton-Conover eventually won 24 in a row before losing in the state tournament.
BOYS:
Taking over for Swanson with the boys is Dylan Johnson. The Wilkes County native was an assistant for two seasons at Fred T. Foard before taking on the girls’ team at West Brunswick for two years. Under his leadership, the Trojans went 26-26 with playoff appearances both seasons. Johnson takes over a team that lost its top three scorers to graduation, but returns seven seniors.
Now in his fifth season, Matt Wilkinson had to overcome some lean years with the Red Devils. They were 17-58 his first three years, but a young team that went 6-20 in 2017 pulled off an upset at Maiden in the first round of the South Fork Conference tournament and that seemed to show the potential ahead. Newton-Conover went 16-12 last year and finished in a tie for third with Lake Norman Charter. Along the way, the Red Devils gave Hickory a fight and lost by three in the holiday tournament and gave second-place Maiden all it could handle twice. Five of the kids who went 6-20 are now seniors and this could be the year the Red Devils make a run at the top. They’ll be short-handed at the start with several players still with the football team. But once they get back, they will be a team to watch.
2) Fred T. Foard, Lake Norman at West Lincoln wrestling (Friday)
Fans of high school wrestling in this area know that whenever Foard and West Lincoln get together, it is usually a must-see event. The two schools met in the 2A West Regional in 2018 with Foard as the defending 3A champion and, at that time, unbeaten. However, West Lincoln won the final match of the dual to win the West title and blew out Croatan to win it all. Last year, West Lincoln won the quarterfinal round on the way to a second state title. Both schools did well at the state individual tournament in Greensboro with the Rebels finishing second and Foard fourth.
West Lincoln has several players still involved with football, but the Rebels will still put together a tough roster at the start of the year in defense of their back-to-back 2A state dual meet titles. Foard returns back-to-back champion Landon Foor, who went 47-0 as a sophomore in taking the 182-pound title. The Tigers also bring back three other state tournament wrestlers from last year: Hunter Lloyd (fifth), Justin Whalen and Braden Wharton.
Lake Norman returns after finishing fourth in the 4A state tournament last year.
3) West Caldwell at South Caldwell boys basketball (Friday)
South Caldwell made waves around the area when it hired Danny Anderson to take over the Spartans’ boys basketball program. The Spartans hope the coach, who cleared the 700-win threshold last season will do for their program what he did for Maiden in his four seasons there. After the Blue Devils won just 33 games from 2008 to 2015, Anderson led the team to four winning seasons in four years and playoff appearances each year. Maiden went 23-5 last season, its best season since 2005, and made it to the second round before losing to Mountain Heritage in overtime.
The reclamation project takes shape on the floor for the first time Friday night and the Spartans have nowhere to go but up after finishing 1-23 last year. Anderson will start his tenure by coaching against the program he led for 22 seasons (488-129) and against nephew Billy Anderson.
Last season, the younger Anderson returned to West Caldwell, where he was an assistant for seven years under his uncle. Billy Anderson came home after lead East Carteret to back-to-back 1A championship appearances and the 2015 state title. The first season with the Warriors was a tough one as they went 5-19.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF NOV. 18-23
MONDAY, NOV. 18
SWIMMING
East Burke, South Caldwell, Watauga at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
BOYS SOCCER
NCHSAA State Tournament 2A West Regional
No. 2 Hibriten at No. 1 East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
West Lincoln at Draughn, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
East Burke, Hickory, Shelby at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten, Surry Central at North Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
BASKETBALL
Bandys at St. Stephens (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, McDowell, St. Stephens at Corpening Memorial YMCA, Marion, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
East Burke, Patton, West Iredell at Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cox Mill, North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Gaston, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell, Bessemer City, South Point at Kings Mountain, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Relays/50s Invitational at Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Ashe County, Bunker Hill, East Wilkes at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Hickory, St. Stephens, Southlake Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
FOOTBALL
NCHSAA State Playoffs Second Round
2A West
No. 7 Newton-Conover at No. 2 Reidsville, 7:30 p.m.
2AA West
No. 8 Maiden at No. 1 Shelby, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Burns at No. 3 Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
West Caldwell at South Caldwell (boys only), TBA
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
North Iredell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard, Lake Norman at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
BOYS SOCCER
NCHSAA State Tournament Championship
2A
Hibriten or East Lincoln vs. East Regional champion at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, TBA
WRESTLING
Alexander Central, Draughn, Hibriten, Maiden, Patton at Old Appalachian Tournament, Watauga High, 9 a.m.
Bandys at Perry Lloyd Invitational, Elkin High, 9 a.m.
St. Stephens at Falcon Duals, Forbush, 9 a.m.
St. Stephens (B-Team), West Caldwell at Dakota Smith Invitational, South Caldwell, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.