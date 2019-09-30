The fall campaign began just six weeks ago and already the first regular season conference titles for the 2019-20 academic year will be awarded this week as girls tennis concludes. Volleyball is in the midst of the league’s second half and girls golf has just two weeks to go. Boys soccer approaches the halfway point in another week.
There’s a lot happening, and here is some of the best ahead for the week.
1) Team tennis conference playoff bidsIt’s the final week of the regular season in team tennis with state conference titles and state playoff bids on the line. Here is a synopsis of each conference.
Northwestern Foothills 2A: The league will get two bids with Fred T. Foard (12-0 overall, 5-0) looking to wrap up an unbeaten slate with matches at home against Bunker Hill today and at Hibriten Wednesday. The Tigers lead Draughn by a game in the standings, but hold the tiebreaker due to already beating the Wildcats. A win vs. Bunker Hill would clinch the league’s top bid.
Draughn (6-4, 4-1) is in the driver’s seat for the second bid and a win at home today against Patton will wrap that up. A loss against the Panthers (3-5, 3-2) would create a three-team tie for second with East Burke (5-2, 3-2) for Wednesday’s concluding matches. Patton would then have a chance to take the league’s second bid with a win over East Burke. The Cavaliers could get in, but would need to win both matches this week and have Draughn lose both. The Wildcats play at Bunker Hill Wednesday.
South Fork 2A: Defending 2A state champion Maiden (8-2 overall, 5-0) leads the pack and can clinch the league’s top bid with a win over North Lincoln (9-2, 4-1), which is tied for second with Lake Norman Charter (6-3, 4-1). That scenario could also clinch the second league bid for Lake Norman Charter — should it defeat a 2-7 Newton-Conover team — as it has the tiebreaker over North Lincoln.
A loss by Maiden Tuesday sets up a three-team race for Thursday’s regular season finale. The Blue Devils host East Lincoln, North Lincoln is at Newton-Conover and Lake Norman Charter is at Lincolnton, which is winless in conference.
In case of a three-way tie for two spots, the conference would determine the tiebreaker. Last year, a draw was held for the second spot, which went to East Lincoln.
Northwestern 3A/4A: Here is the easy part. South Caldwell (8-1 overall, 4-0) has wrapped up the league’s automatic 4A bid and Watauga (7-0, 5-0) the top 3A bid. As far as the conference championship goes, those two schools meet on Wednesday. However, South Caldwell has to get by visiting Alexander Central (9-4, 4-1) today to set up the winner-take-all match at Watauga.
Speaking of Alexander Central, the Cougars aren’t sure if they are in the state playoffs for the first time in the program’s history or not. They have currently clinched a second bid from the league, if there is one.
With the league dropping from six 3A schools to five, officials with the Cougars contacted the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to get clarification as to whether the league would get two bids or one.
“Our AD called the NCHSAA,” said Cougars Sports Information Director Jonathan Watts. “And all they would tell us is that the info would be posted next week and couldn’t give a definite answer.”
2) Fred T. Foard at Hibriten boys soccer (Wednesday)In the last adjusted rankings released by MaxPreps.com on the NCHSAA website last week (rankings are released each Monday) for boys soccer, Hibriten was ranked fourth and Fred T. Foard was seventh in the state’s 2A class. The Panthers will host Foard for the first time this season in a Northwestern Foothills 2A match on Wednesday.
A year after going 8-12-3, Foard has already equaled its win total from a season ago and enters the week at 8-1-3 against an impressive schedule. The Tigers opened the year with a tie against Ledford, a 2018 playoff team that is currently 9-1-1 and leads the Central Carolina 2A Conference. They also have ties against St. Stephens — currently the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference leader — and 2A West defending champion Newton-Conover. The Tigers’ lone loss is against East Lincoln, the state’s top-ranked 2A team. Foard squeaked out wins last week against West Iredell in double overtime and Patton 1-0.
After losing two players that scored 76 of the team’s 134 goals last season, Hibriten is doing just fine on offense at 11-1-2, holding a 58-15 margin to date. The Panthers have won seven in a row and are unbeaten over the last 13.
Both teams are 4-0 in the conference to start the week and the Panthers will have a tough match tonight at West Caldwell, while Foard hosts conference winless Bunker Hill. Should both win tonight, they’ll meet with first place on the line.
3) Watauga at Alexander Central football (Friday)After a bye week, Alexander Central opens its conference schedule against Watauga in a game that features the last two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champions.
Looking at the two teams, to this observer, it’s curious to figure out who has the advantage on paper.
One could dismiss the wins Watauga has to this point as being against inferior competition. Currently 5-1 after a 56-12 rout over South Caldwell last week, the Pioneers’ five wins have come against teams that are 9-17, with Wilkes Central being the lone team over .500 (3-2). Watauga’s only loss came against 5-0 Reagan, which routed the Pioneers 62-35.
On the surface, Alexander Central is 4-1 with a pretty nice resume of wins. The Cougars upended Olympic (4-2) 55-28 two weeks ago and also own a win over 2A powerhouse Hibriten (4-1) this season. Overall, the four wins are against teams that combined are 13-9, three of those with winning records with the lone loss against unbeaten Statesville (6-0).
However, the one common opponent the Cougars and Pioneers have is Wilkes Central. Watauga took the Eagles to the woodshed 56-12, while Alexander Central needed a fourth-quarter score to pull away 28-12.
Watauga shut out the Cougars 35-0 a year ago but has not won in Taylorsville since 2014. With both schools having contender Freedom ahead, this is a key game for each.
4) St. Stephens boys soccer at Alexander Central (Tonight), vs. South Caldwell (Wednesday)In my “others to watch” last week, I mentioned that “it may be time to give the Indians a look-see for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.” St. Stephens made that statement look good by knocking off last year’s defending co-champs Watauga in a shootout last Wednesday. The exciting win left the Indians as the lone conference unbeaten at 3-0.
The Indians have turned the season around with defense. After giving up six goals to West Caldwell in the season opener and three more to North Iredell in its next contest, St. Stephens has allowed six total in a seven-match stretch that has seen it go 4-1-2. The lone loss in that period was a 2-0 shutout in the second meeting with North Iredell, which is 10-1-1 overall.
This week St. Stephens is at Alexander Central before returning home to face South Caldwell, which is currently one of three teams in the conference with one loss. If the Indians get through the week unscathed, they’ll have a chance to through the first half of the conference rotation unscathed with a match at home against Hickory. That will be a must-see contest.
5) Patton at Draughn football (Friday)After defeating West Iredell last Friday, Draughn (4-2) has won four in a row. To understand how big a story this is to the folks in Valdese, the Wildcats’ top three win totals in the school’s history since it opened in 2009 is nine in 2011 and five in both 2012 and 2015. That’s it. With Draughn having a chance to win five in a row Friday when it hosts Burke County rival Patton on Friday, this is starting to become a magical season for the Wildcats.
Coach-types hate to look ahead more than a game at a time, but this column does not have that boundary. Should the Wildcats defeat Patton this week and Bunker Hill the following Friday — both are 1-4 — the home game against Hibriten on Oct. 18 could be for the Northwestern Foothills 2A lead. Could this have been imagined prior to the season? If it happens, there will not be enough seats in Valdese to accommodate the crowd that will show up.
Others to watch:Boys soccer
Hibriten at West Caldwell (Tonight): While Foard and Hibrten are both in the top 10 in the 2A rankings, West Caldwell is also 4-0 in the league.
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover (Tonight): Newton-Conover and East Lincoln have a 1 vs. 2 matchup in another week. But North Lincoln (8-3-2 overall) should not be overlooked either and is a classic trap contest.
Volleyball
West Iredell at East Burke (Tonight): With Foard running away with the Northwestern Foothills 2A race, the attention turns to second place and an automatic bid in the state playoffs. The Warriors swept East Burke at home earlier this month.
Bandys at Newton-Conover (Tuesday): A key match in staying off the state playoff bubble. In the last MaxPrep rankings in 2A, Bandys was No. 64 while Newton-Conover was No. 70. Both schools split two matches last week to help their causes.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Varsity soccer and volleyball matches often follow JV contests, so times listed are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF SEPT. 30-OCT. 5
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}MONDAY, SEPT. 30{/span}
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
West Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 4 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}TUESDAY, OCT. 1{/span}
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at Marion Lake Club (McDowell hosts), 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at Catawba Country Club, Newton (Fred T. Foard hosts), 3:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference at Lincolnton Country Club (North Lincoln hosts), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2{/span}
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Split Meets:
Alexander Central, Hickory, South Caldwell at Watauga, 4:30 p.m.
McDowell, St. Stephens at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference at Sally’s YMCA, Denver, 5 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at Western Piedmont CC (Patton hosts), 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at McDowell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}THURSDAY, OCT. 3{/span}
GIRLS GOLF
South Fork 2A Conference at Golf Club, Davidson, (Lake Norman Charter hosts), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Asheville Christian at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Draughn, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}FRIDAY, OCT. 4{/span}
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
McDowell at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SATURDAY, OCT. 5{/span}
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens at Wendy’s Invitational, McAlpine Creek Park, Charlotte, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens at Asheville Christian, 2 p.m.
