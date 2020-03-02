The 2019 spring sports season was a memorable one at the state level for the three area conferences covered by The Hickory Daily Record. The final count: three team state championships, another runner-up, 11 individual state championships and nine runner-ups.
The pages have turned and there are new chapters to be written starting today, the official start of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s spring sports season. Weather permitting — always the key phrase in the spring here — the 15 schools located in the Hickory-metro’s four-county region will certainly be busy. Not counting basketball playoffs, there are 127 events scheduled this week.
With so much talent at hand, it’ll be a challenge to narrow down to a top five each week, but we’ll give it a go.
1) Brann Reid’s run for a fourth state titleIn scouring the list of boys’ state champions available to the NCHSAA, only one person has won four singles championships — Charlotte Catholic’s Kyle Johnson from 2009 to 2012. Newton-Conover’s Brann Reid has a chance to match that feat this May.
Reid has yet to lose a set in claiming the first three titles. In fact, according to matches posted on MaxPreps, he has yet to lose a singles match or a set in three seasons. His drive for four begins with Newton-Conover’s home match vs. Draughn on Tuesday and a match at Hickory on Wednesday.
2) South Caldwell vs. Eastern Alamance and North Davidson softball (Saturday)
South Caldwell brings back much of the gang to defend its 4A state softball. Just three seniors were a part of that group that scored 258 runs in 30 games. The Spartans were led by current junior Regan Weisner, who clubbed 17 homers and hit .519 on the season. South Caldwell will have to replace starting pitcher Jenna Pittman, but senior Anna King performed admirably when called upon and picked up both wins in the 4A West Regional series win over Mooresville.
South Caldwell always plays tough nonconference opponents and one of those this week is the defending 3A champion Eastern Alamance. The Eagles won the 3A title with an extra-inning, walk-off homer in the decisive third game of the final series. After their tussle with Eastern Alamance, South Caldwell will also battle 2019 2A quarterfinalist North Davidson. The Black Knights won two 4A titles in the 2010s, the last coming three seasons ago.
3) North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard baseball (Friday)Foard has already started play, hosting 2A West finalist West Lincoln in an endowment game last Friday. The Tigers scored five late runs to defeat the Rebels 6-3. Later this week, Foard will welcome the defending 2A champions to its field for a battle of 2019 conference champions.
The Tigers outpaced Hibriten to win the regular season Northwestern Foothills 2A title and receive the top state playoff bid. After winning its first-round game, the Tigers fell apart in an 18-5 loss at home to North Davidson.
At one point last year, North Lincoln was 5-4 and in the middle of the South Fork 2A Conference pack. The Knights then went 21-2 the rest of the way, including a sweep in the championship series over Randleman.
4) Alexander Central baseball at Mooresville (Tuesday)Alexander Central played a brutal nonconference schedule in 2019 and it served the Cougars well in the 3A state playoffs. Although they were 19-8, the Cougars’ strength of schedule helped the No. 3 seed and they went on to play into the quarterfinals before losing to state runner-up Marvin Ridge.
The Cougars will charge directly into the fire at the start when they open at defending 4A champion Mooresville. The Blue Devils won the opener between the two last year at Taylorsville.
5) Hickory vs. Marvin Ridge girls lacrosse (today)A four-year climb was finally rewarded when the Red Tornadoes defeated Lake Norman at home and went on to win the Conference 10 title. The new season brings several changes for the program.
William Remsen takes over for Bailey Leonard as the head coach and he’ll have to replace the loss of 12 seniors from the 2019 team, five of whom signed to play at the college level. There will also be a new conference configuration for Hickory. The Red Tornadoes, St. Stephens and Watauga will join up with new programs that have started at Patton, T.C. Roberson and Asheville in Conference 15.
Hickory has dominated Watauga and St. Stephens to date and it would appear the Red Tornadoes have an open path to the conference title. However, they’ve had problems getting very far in the playoffs with just one win coming in 2016. Charlotte-area and Raleigh-Durham schools have dominated the sport statewide to date and that is the next bar to reach. The Red Tornadoes will get a shot at 2019 runner-up Marvin Ridge at home to start the season.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Many varsity baseball, softball and girls soccer games follow a junior varsity contest, so those times are approximate. Schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Contact the school for further information on events.
WEEK OF MARCH 2-7
MONDAY, MARCH 2
BASEBALLEast Burke at West Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Hickory at Statesville, 4:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 6:15 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
Avery County at Patton, 7 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Bandys, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLFWatauga at Hibriten, Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir (3:30 p.m.)
BOYS LACROSSESouth Iredell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Lake Norman Charter, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSEMarvin Ridge at Hickory, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERFreedom at Patton, 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Rowan, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at Crest, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALLChallenger at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 4:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Patton, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bandys, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNISFred T. Foard at Lincoln Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Draughn at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
McDowell at East Burke, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Statesville at Hickory, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3NCHSAA BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALSGIRLS BASKETBALLEnka at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALLWeddington at Freedom, 7 p.m.
BASEBALLAlexander Central at Mooresville, 6:30 p.m.
Burns at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLFFred T. Foard at Lincolnton CC (West Lincoln hosts), 3 p.m.
Hibriten, Starmount, West Wilkes, Wilkes County at Oakwoods CC, Wilkesboro (No time stated)
BOYS LACROSSESouth Iredell at Hickory, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERBandys at Langtree Charter, 4:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Kings Mountain at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at Chase, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALLNorth Wilkes at West Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.
South Point at Patton, 6 p.m.
Draughn at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNISAlexander Central at Statesville, 4 p.m.
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Shelby, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4BASEBALLNewton-Conover at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
McDowell at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Burns at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
South Iredell at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Watauga at Maiden, 7 p.m.
West Wilkes at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLFWest Caldwell at Alexander Central, Brushy Mountain Golf, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSEWest Stokes at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at Lake Norman Charter, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSEWest Stokes at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERDraughn at Freedom, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Hickory at South Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALLStatesville at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Maiden at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Watauga at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Burke, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNISBandys at Draughn, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5BASEBALLAlexander Central at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLFEast Lincoln at Maiden, Glen Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Rock Barn Golf (Univ. Christian hosts), 3 p.m.
Watauga at Hibriten, Cedar Rock CC, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERBunker Hill at Cherryville, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Statesville, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Kings Mountain, 6 p.m.
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALLEast Rutherford at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
Bandys at South Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNISAlexander Central at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Draughn at Burns, 4 p.m.
East Burke at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Hickory, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Davie at Bandys, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELDNorthwestern Foothills 2A at Bunker Hill kickoff, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6BASEBALLCrest at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Bandys at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Patton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSEPatton at South Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Sun Valley at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSEPatton at South Iredell, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERFreedom at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Kings Mountain, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Hickory, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Statesville Christian at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Rutherford at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALLHickory at Statesville, 4 p.m.
Draughn at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7NCHSAA WEST BASKETBALL REGIONALS, Lenoir-Rhyne Univ. and Catawba Valley CCBASEBALLDavie at Alexander Central, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALLEastern Alamance at South Caldwell, noon
North Davidson at South Caldwell, 2 p.m.
