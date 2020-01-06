After finals week, followed by two holiday weeks, basketball programs hit the first full week of conference action this week. Wrestling hits the conference portion of duals with playoffs three weeks away. Swimming returns after time away from competition. It’s a busy week with a lot of key contests ahead.
1) West Lincoln at Newton-Conover wrestling (Tuesday)Since 2013, one of these schools has represented the West Region in the 2A dual meet finals and they have combined for six state championships in the seven years. Newton-Conover claimed titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
The Red Devils vacated the 2017 championship due to the use of an ineligible wrestler. West Lincoln won the 2015 title and is the current two-time defending champion.
Although West Lincoln defeated Croatan for the second year in a row in the final, it could be argued the state title was won at the 2A West Regional last February against Newton-Conover.
In what was a back-and-forth regional, it was decided in the final bout featured two heavyweights, both of whom later placed in the state tournament. The Red Devils’ Ryan Walker was called for a pushing violation that was the difference that put West Lincoln’s Brock Steele over the top 3-2, and put the Rebels in the final.
For this year, West Lincoln had to wait to start its season, as several wrestlers were a part of the football team’s playoff run. After a slow start that included a loss to 3A state contender North Henderson, the Rebels have cruised along nicely. Prior to a dual tournament in Virginia on Saturday, they were 10-1 in duals and finished second at the Indians Classic held at St. Stephens. The Rebels returned the majority of the team from last year, including 2A state runner-up Cannon Bridges (145 pounds and fourth-place finisher Langston Hoffman (113).
Sporting a younger team, Newton-Conover has had a rougher start. Facing top competition, the Red Devils enter Tuesday’s dual at 17-11, including losses to 3A defending champion St. Stephens and 2A contender Fred T. Foard. They return state champion Josh Nichols (170) and Walker (285), as well as state qualifier Sakarri Morrison (195), who is 32-0 this season.
2) Lake Norman Charter at Maiden boys basketball (Tuesday); Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter boys basketball (Friday)It’s early in the conference season, but it certainly appears the South Fork 2A boys basketball chase will be a good one. A year ago, East Lincoln and Maiden were clearly the class of the league with Newton-Conover and Lake Norman Charter leading the rest of the pack. For the season, the race looks wide open.
In the conference opener before the holidays, Lake Norman Charter (7-4) picked off East Lincoln (7-3) and after a win over North Lincoln last Friday, the Knights are one of three teams to sit at 2-0 in the league. They’ll get a chance to set the pace, as they face the other two 2-0 teams, Maiden and Newton-Conover.
Maiden is adjusting to the loss of five seniors and its head coach, but Justin Brittain has a young team that is taking steps to remain competitive in the league. The Blue Devils (6-4) rebounded from a tough holiday tournament to rout West Lincoln and place their marker in the chase. With the youth and varsity inexperience, Maiden could be realistically a year away from challenging for the South Fork title. But competition does marvelous things and it could be the trial by fire against a contender may help the group grow up faster.
Newton-Conover (8-4) fended off Bandys on the road in overtime to move to 2-0 in the league. With a senior-laden group that has played together for three years, the Red Devils could be the team to watch in the long run. The Red Devils struggled at times in the holiday tournament with teams that slow the pace down (i.e. Alexander Central), but they have weapons inside (Jaheim McCathern) and outside (Mathew Martinez) that can score and play defense. A consistent third option could make them dangerous.
3) Patton at Bunker Hill girls basketball (Tuesday)
For now, in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, it’s East Burke at the top again after the Cavaliers defeated both of last year’s co-runner-ups, Patton and Bunker Hill. Until someone finally picks off the Cavs, everyone else is playing for second and the automatic state playoff bid. Bunker Hill will host Patton for the first time this season.
Bunker Hill is 9-4 overall with all four losses coming against 2A state title contenders East Burke (once) and Newton-Conover (three times). The Bears appear to be a team that could get into the conversation as a group that could make a deep state playoff run, but they’ll have to get past one of those top teams at some point.
Although at 5-6, Patton is similar to Bunker Hill in playing a tough schedule. The losses have come against the likes of Freedom (twice), South Caldwell (twice) and East Burke. The sixth was an odd turnaround loss against Alexander Central by six, seven days after defeating the Cougars by 19.
A quirk in the schedule put Bunker Hill on the road for the first three conference games of the season, which leaves the Bears with seven of the remaining 11 at home, starting with the Panthers. Of the four road games left, three are against sub-.500 teams, which Bunker Hill has handled easily. It certainly appears to be a favorable schedule — the type that could build momentum for when the Bears get a second shot vs. East Burke at home on Jan. 24. But first things first, Patton won’t be easy, and this is the type of game that could get its season going as well.
4) Bandys at East Lincoln girls basketball (Friday)
Similar to the Northwestern Foothills 2A, it already appears that Newton-Conover is going to be the team to beat in the South Fork 2A after the Red Devils handled Bandys in a road win last Friday.
So, who is to finish second? A year ago, five teams entered the final week for a shot at runner-up and the league’s second automatic bid. It turned out to be important, as the conference only got two bids. Bandys was that second team, as the Trojans got to the finals while East Lincoln and the others were left out of the playoff dance.
The Mustangs, along with Newton-Conover and North Lincoln, are 2-0 in the conference. However, the wins for East Lincoln have come against Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton, which combined are 5-16. This week, the Mustangs will find out who they are in games at North Lincoln (9-1) and at home against Bandys.
The Trojans (8-3) are a young team that starts three sophomores — Logan Dutka, Carolina McIntosh and Macy Rummage. Yet, it’s a group that gained varsity experience as freshmen and they provide a bright future for Bandys.
The teams split the regular season meetings with Bandys defeating the Mustangs in the conference tournament.
5) Hunter Huss at Hickory boys basketball (Wednesday)
This is a rare nonconference game, but it could be an important one for later when 3A playoff seedings are announced in mid-February.
Hickory (10-1) is coming off its first loss Friday against Freedom. Hunter Huss took a step forward in its season by defeating defending Big South champions Kings Mountain — a team Hickory edged by three in December — last week.
Both teams are perennial state playoff participants and this figures to be a good test that may have implications for the individual teams, as well as the chance to pump up strength-of-schedule numbers. This the first meeting of the schools since 2012.
Others to watch:
Hickory at South Caldwell girls basketball (Tuesday): It looks like the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference will belong to Freedom again this year. These two, along with Watauga and Alexander Central, are setting up a battle for second. South Caldwell has been a tough place for Hickory to win. The Red Tornadoes won there last year, snapping a three-game losing streak at South Caldwell.
Hibriten at Patton boys basketball (Friday): Hibriten won the first eight before a holiday tournament loss to Caldwell County rival and current unbeaten West Caldwell. The Panthers already own a win over defending champion Draughn. Patton nearly ended West Caldwell’s unbeaten season with a three-point loss at home on Friday. This will be an important game in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF JAN. 6-11
MONDAY, JAN. 6
No Events Scheduled
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hibriten (NWFC), Brevard, Mtn. Heritage (nonconference) at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill, East Burke at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Hunter Huss at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, West Caldwell at Patton, Morganton Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, Jimmy Draughn Recreation Center, Valdese, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom, St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Wilkes Family YMCA, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Newton-Conover, Broome (South Carolina), Hendersonville at Crest, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom, McDowell at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln (SFC), Alleghany, Fred T. Foard (non-conference) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Patton, East Henderson, Smoky Mountain at Asheville School, 4:30 p.m.
Maiden at Blue Devils Invitational, Dreher (South Carolina) High, Columbia 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
WRESTLING
Hibriten at Ashe County Duals, 9 a.m.
Maiden at Blue Devils Invitational, Dreher (South Carolina) High, Columbia, 9 a.m.
