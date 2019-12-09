Outside of holiday tournaments, this will be the last full week of nonconference games in basketball, with several good matchups ahead in the coming days.
Wrestling programs continue their nonconference matches through the end of this month with weekend tournaments sprinkled into the mix.
Here is a look at the week ahead:
1) Newton-Conover, North Buncombe, St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard wrestling (Wednesday)The royalty of Catawba County high school wrestling will gather at Copas Gym Wednesday night for a quad match. Since 2013, Foard, Newton-Conover and St. Stephen have combined for eight appearances in the state dual meet finals with seven championships. St. Stephens currently holds the mantle as the defending 3A champs in duals.
So, when the three get together in one place, it’s a special night.
Newton-Conover and St. Stephens will not wrestle each other — the Indians defeated Newton-Conover last Thursday — but it is expected the other schools will pair up. For Foard, it will be a chance for payback against its in-county rivals.
After finishing the 2017-18 regular season unbeaten, the Tigers, fresh off a 2A West Regional final appearance, came to Newton-Conover and saw the Red Devils end the regular-season winning streak in a 33-30 thriller that was decided in the penultimate match.
A couple of weeks later, the Tigers dropped nine of 14 bouts in a loss at St. Stephens, which went on to win the 3A state title in duals.
Looking for its first state dual-meet title since 2015 — the Tigers won the 3A tournament championship in 2018 — Foard is off to a strong start at 7-0. Led by Landon Foor, the defending 2A champ at 182 pounds, Foard also has a tournament title in tow this season after a win at the Jet Invitational against a field that included 3A defending tournament champs Piedmont.
St. Stephens (12-3) looks to be rounding into shape in duals with a young team. After three losses at a Lake Norman tournament, the Indians made a strong run in the lightweight bouts to beat Newton-Conover last Thursday.
Coming off that loss, Newton-Conover had a good showing at Alexander Central’s dual event, which included a win over 3A power North Henderson. The Red Devils have the football players back into the fold, including defending 2A 170-pound state champion Joshua Nichols.
Last year’s dual between Foard and the Red Devils had a packed house at Newton-Conover. Add in St. Stephens and Foard’s Copas Gym should be rocking.
2) Mountain Heritage at East Burke girls basketball (Friday)
The 2018-19 East Burke girls team must wonder might have been.
Last season, the Cavaliers were one of two teams during the regular season to lose to Mountain Heritage by less than double digits. So, when it took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter on the road in the 2A state quarterfinals at Mountain Heritage, East Burke had to feel good about its chances to for at least a regional final appearance back in Hickory.
Leading by 17 with 3:07 left in the third, the Cavaliers saw the margin dwindle to six by the end and evaporate altogether in the final minute. Mountain Heritage won it 71-66, blew out Forbush in the West final and finished an unbeaten season (29-0) with a win over Farmville Central to capture the 2A state title.
East Burke (3-2) will look for a measure of revenge this week against the Cougars, as it continues quite an early-season gauntlet that has included two games against 3A West finalist Freedom, and the second contest of the year against McDowell is also on tap this week.
With a young team, the Cavaliers have held their own against Freedom, even in the two losses against their Burke County rivals. Friday’s game against the Cougars will give East Burke a marker as to where it stands against top 2A competition prior to the conference season.
3) Kings Mountain at Hickory boys basketball (Tuesday)
These two teams will meet for the first time since 2016 and for Hickory it will be a chance to see where it stands against a team that has advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs the last four seasons.
The Red Tornadoes opened the season last week with wins over Newton-Conover and Statesville. They are led on the floor by a senior-heavy group that includes point guard Cody Young and 2018-19 Hickory Daily Record player of the year Davis Amos.
Kings Mountain has won the Big South 3A Conference the past two seasons and opened its season last Tuesday with a win over R-S Central.
4) Bunker Hill wrestling quad (Tuesday)
In an area that has Foard, St. Stephens, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln, there are other high school wrestling programs that get overlooked. One of those is Bunker Hill.
Most people won’t remember that the Bears were runner-up at the last two 2A Midwest Regionals. Last season at the 2A state tournament, Bunker Hill finished 10th — an impressive showing considering only four wrestlers qualified for the event.
Last week, the Bears proudly showed off a new wrestling room on social media, a sign of the growth in the sport out in the Catfish community. But, it’s not all shiny sparkles. Another sign of the growth is the ability to send a “B-team” to a tournament at Hibriten while the varsity starters went to St. Stephens for its tournament last Saturday.
Bunker Hill could be a team to watch as it gets towards the postseason in late January. So far, the Bears are 10-1 in duals, but the one loss should be noted. It came against Mooresville, which is the back-to-back 4A state tournament champions and was a 4A West finalist in the state dual tournament.
The Bears will host a quad meet this Tuesday against another rising team in East Lincoln, as well as North Iredell and T.C. Roberson.
5) Bandys at Bunker Hill girls basketball (Wednesday)
Bunker Hill’s girls basketball team has come a long way the past couple of years. However, the Bears have an item to check off the list: a win over Bandys.
The Trojans have won all 18 meetings this decade, including the last meeting in 2017, during which they pulled out a 66-65 win at Bunker Hill. It’s a different scene from the days when Bandys scored beatdowns in the series by scores such as 78-19 and 75-15. In fact, the one-point win in 2017 was the first time the margin for the series has been under 10 points in the 2010s. Just one other game (Jan. 6, 2015) was under 20 points.
The Bears (4-1) may have the chops to finally get that elusive win. After losing the season opener to Newton-Conover, Bunker Hill defeated St. Stephens and Maiden each twice. Bandys (2-1) has split a pair of games against St. Stephens and ousted Hibriten so far.
Both teams have games the night before, so the legs may be a bit fatigued when they meet Wednesday. However, this could finally be the “Year of the Bear” in this series.
Others to watch:
Surprise unbeatens:
South Caldwell’s girls basketball team had an off year at 8-16 last season, but have things rolling to start the year. The Spartans host Hibriten Friday and a win then would put them at 6-0 when they start Northwestern 3A-4A Conference at Watauga in nearly two weeks.
After West Caldwell went 5-18 in Billy Anderson’s first season, the Warriors have already matched the win total in the first five games this season. On Tuesday, Anderson will host South Caldwell, led by his uncle and former longtime West Caldwell coach Danny Anderson.
Rematches:
Prior to its game at Bandys, Bunker Hill goes to Newton-Conover on Tuesday to face the Red Devils. The Bears stayed close in the first meeting, but the Red Devils held on 64-59 last month. Junior Bears guard Addie Wray just passed the 1,000-point total for her career. Newton-Conover senior center Chyna Cornwell is closing in on 2,000 points.
The Newton-Conover girls look to make it three straight over Hickory as they’ll play the return game at Hickory this Friday. Last week, the Red Devils built a big first-half lead and won 63-48. For the boys, Newton-Conover is looking for its first win in the series since December 2014. Hickory has won 13 straight since, though the last two have been by a total margin of seven points. The Red Tornadoes defeated Newton-Conover 58-54 last week.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF DEC. 9-14
MONDAY, DEC. 9
BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens 6 p.m.
Patton at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
BASKETBALL
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
McDowell at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at Shelby 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Maiden, West Wilkes at South Iredell, 5 p.m.
Ashbrook, Hickory, Providence Day at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys, Mtn. Heritage, Patton, Watauga at Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
East Lincoln, North Iredell, TC Roberson at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
McDowell, West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
BASKETBALL
Draughn at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Bandys at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Mooresville, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, Hickory, St. Stephens at Lenoir-Rhyne University 6 p.m.
South Caldwell vs. McDowell, Corpening YMCA, Marion, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, Hendersonville, Patton, West Caldwell, Morganton Aquatic 6 p.m.
East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Iredell, Lenoir Aquatic, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover, North Buncombe, St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
BASKETBALL
AC Reynolds at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom, Maiden, Watauga at Morganton, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Rural Retreat (Virginia), Surry Central, West Caldwell at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Heritage at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Tech at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Hickory at Red Devils Duals, Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Hough, St. Stephens, West Lincoln at Hilltopper Duals, R-S Central, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
WRESTLING
Maiden at Bobby Abernathy Invitational, Piedmont High, Monroe, 8:30 a.m.
Draughn, East Burke, Patton, St. Stephens (B-team), South Caldwell, at Warrior Invitational, West Caldwell, 9 a.m.
Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at Red Devil Duals, Newton-Conover, 9 a.m.
Bandys at Alleghany Duals, 9:30 a.m.
