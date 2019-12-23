With exams truncating most of the sports scene last week and Christmas extending the break for all, local high school basketball teams will make up for lost time with holiday tournaments at the end of this week.
Rather than a top five this week, this will be a preview of what to look for at each of the area tournaments.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, Catawba Valley Community College (Dec. 27-28, 30)Girls: No. 1 South Caldwell (6-1), No. 2 Newton-Conover (6-1), No. 3 Bunker Hill (6-3), No. 4 Hickory (6-2), No. 5 Fred T. Foard (4-3), No. 6 Alexander Central (6-3), No. 7 St. Stephens (2-8), No. 8 Maiden (1-6).
From 2011 to 2017, the Hickory girls swept through the tournament with little pushback before Newton-Conover ended the Red Tornadoes’ reign last year. This gap between Hickory and several other teams has closed and this has the look of the most competitive tournament — boys or girls — in a long time.
South Caldwell was unbeaten before dropping its first game last week at Watauga. The Spartans will get Maiden in the first round and a win could set up a preview of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference battles to come against Hickory, which gets a resurgent Foard team in the first round.
Newton-Conover will play St. Stephens in the first round and a win would set up a game against Bunker Hill or Alexander Central. The Red Devils and Bunker Hill played a classic overtime game in the tournament last year, during which Newton-Conover battled from 18 down in the third quarter to win it. The Red Devils have beaten the Bears twice already this year.
Alexander Central has already matched the win total of the last two years combined. St. Stephens is adjusting to life under interim coach Andy Bennett after the resignation of Roger Shields on Dec. 17.
Boys: No. 1 Hickory (7-0), No. 2 Newton-Conover (5-2), No. 3 Alexander Central (5-4), No. 4 Maiden (4-3), No. 5 St. Stephens (3-7), No. 6 Fred T. Foard (2-5), No. 7 Bunker Hill (2-7), No. 8 South Caldwell (1-7).
Given how the nonconference season has gone, Hickory is a strong favorite to win its fourth title tournament in a row. The Red Tornadoes are unbeaten and have the key members back from last year’s team.
Newton-Conover looks the part of a contender in the South Fork 2A Conference and has played Hickory tough twice. A year ago, the Red Devils rallied from seven down at the half to take the Red Tornadoes down to the wire in a 45-42 finish.
As a program, Alexander Central is the team that has figured out how to give Hickory fits over the years. The Cougars are the last team before Hickory to win the tournament, sinking the Red Tornadoes in the semifinals with a stickback at the buzzer.
For the others, the tournament will be chance to find some momentum over the three games. Maiden has won two straight and will get St. Stephens in the first round. A win by the Blue Devils would likely set up a game in Round 2 against Hickory. However, a loss would likely set up a game against their former coach Danny Anderson, as he leads South Caldwell into the tournament. The Spartans get Hickory in Round 1.
Freedom Christmas Tournament, Freedom High (Dec. 26-28)Girls: Asheville Christian (7-2), Carmel Christian (4-6), East Burke (7-2), Enka (7-0), Erwin (5-2), Forbush (6-1), Freedom (8-0), R-S Central (9-2).
The girls tournament has the promise to be some of the best hoops in the state this week with a collection of teams that have had recent success in state playoff competition, including two regional finalists and a state quarterfinalist.
Freedom returns from a visit to the 3A West final and Forbush from the 2A West final. East Burke made it to the 2A quarterfinals last year.
Erwin was the lone team to beat Freedom in the regular season, when the Warriors routed the Patriots by 16 in last year’s tournament final. Enka enters the holiday tournament unbeaten and could possibly meet Freedom in the second round in a rematch of last year’s 3A state playoff game that Freedom won. Asheville Christian was the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A runner-up in 2018.
Boys: Asheville Christian (7-3), Draughn (5-4), East Burke (4-5), Enka (4-3), Forbush (2-4), Freedom (8-0), North Buncombe (5-2), R-S Central (5-6).
After appearing in the 3A state quarterfinals last year, Freedom looks strong enough to win its fourth holiday tournament in a row. Asheville Christian has had deep runs in the NCISAA state tournament the last couple of years with a final-four appearance in 2018. Draughn is the defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion and was the runner-up last year in the Wildcats in the first appearance in the tournament.
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASH, BANDYS HIGH AND MILL CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL (Dec. 26-28)
Girls: Bandys (5-2), East Gaston (4-5), Forestview (7-4), Highland Tech (0-7), Lincolnton (0-6), North Lincoln (6-0), Stuart Cramer (2-7), West Lincoln (0-8).
South Fork 2A Conference foes Bandys and North Lincoln look to be on course to meet for the tournament championship this year. Bandys won tournament last year, which was held at North Lincoln. Forestview is the only other team above .500 and would play either North Lincoln or East Lincoln in round two. Either Highland Tech or West Lincoln will get its first win of the season when they play each other in the first round. The winner likely gets Bandys.
Boys: Bandys (3-4), East Gaston (0-10), Forestview (7-4), Highland Tech (2-6), Lincolnton (3-4), North Lincoln (4-2), Stuart Cramer (4-5), West Lincoln (0-8)
North Lincoln is the defending champ of the tournament after defending Lincolnton on its home floor last December. The Knights and Forestview look to be headed for a showdown in the semis, but Forestview will have to get past Lincolnton in the first round.
CHICK-FIL-A HOLIDAY CLASSIC, WEST CALDWELL HIGH (Dec. 27-28)
Girls: Hibriten (1-7), Piedmont Community Charter (4-7), West Caldwell (0-0), Wilkes Central (6-2).
Given that Wilkes Central went to the third round of the 2A state playoffs last year and the quarterfinals the year before, the Eagles look to be the heavy favorite here. They’ll take on West Caldwell in the first round. The Warriors finally get their season started after a rash of injuries left them short of enough players to field a team until this week.
Boys: Hibriten (7-0), Piedmont Community Charter (6-6), West Caldwell (7-0), Wilkes Central (4-3).
If Hibriten defeats PCC and West Caldwell does the same against Wilkes Central, the Caldwell County rivals will meet for an unscheduled “Blue and Black” rivalry as unbeatens on Saturday inside what would likely be a packed West Caldwell gym.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE FOR DEC. 23-31
MONDAY, DEC. 23
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Mountain Heritage at Newton-Conover (boys only), 1 p.m.
Patton at Burns, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
No events scheduled
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
No events scheduled
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
BASKETBALL
Freedom Christmas Tournament, Freedom High
Girls:
Asheville Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 10 a.m.
Erwin vs. Forbush, 11:30 a.m.
East Burke vs. Enka, 4 p.m.
Freedom vs. R-S Central, 7 p.m.
Boys:
Asheville Christian vs. Forbush, 1 p.m.
Draughn vs. North Buncombe, 2:30 p.m.
East Burke vs. Enka, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom vs. R-S Central, 8:30 p.m.
Peoples Bank Holiday Clash, Bandys High and Mill Creek Middle
Girls:
North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, Bandys, 4 p.m.
Forestview vs. Lincolnton, Mill Creek, 4 p.m.
Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, Bandys, 7 p.m.
Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Boys:
North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Forestview vs. Lincolnton, Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, Bandys, 8:30 p.m.
Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
BASKETBALL
Chick-fil-A Holiday Classic, West Caldwell High
Girls:
Hibriten vs. Piedmont Community Charter, 3:30 p.m.
West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boys:
Hibriten vs. Piedmont Community Charter, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 8 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, Catawba Valley Community College
Girls:
No. 2 Newton-Conover vs. No. 7 St. Stephens, 10 a.m.
No. 3 Bunker Hill vs. No. 6 Alexander Central, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Hickory vs. No. 5 Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
No. 1 South Caldwell vs. No. 8 Maiden, 7 p.m.
Boys:
No. 2 Newton-Conover vs. No. 7 Bunker Hill, 11:30 a.m.
No.3 Alexander Central vs. No.6 Fred T. Foard, 2:30 p.m.
No.4 Maiden vs. No.5 St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
No.1 Hickory vs. No.8 South Caldwell, 8:30 p.m.
Freedom Christmas Tournament, Freedom High
Girls:
Asheville Christian-Carmel Christian loser vs. Erwin-Forbush loser, 10 a.m.
East Burke-Enka loser vs. Freedom-R-S Central loser, 11:30 a.m.
Asheville Christian-Carmel Christian winner vs. Erwin-Forbush loser, 4 p.m.
East Burke-Enka winner vs. Freedom-R-S Central winner, 7 p.m.
Boys:
Asheville Christian-Forbush loser vs. Draughn-North Buncombe loser, 1 p.m.
East Burke-Enka loser vs. Freedom-R-S Central loser, 2:30 p.m.
Asheville Christian-Forbush winner vs. Draughn-North Buncombe winner, 5:30 p.m.
East Burke -Enka winner vs. Freedom-R-S Central winner, 8:30 p.m.
People’s Bank Holiday Clash, Bandys High and Mill Creek Middle
Girls:
North Lincoln-East Gaston loser vs. Forestview-Lincolnton loser, Mill Creek, 4 p.m.
Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Highland Creek-West Lincoln loser, Mill Creek, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln-East Gaston winner vs. Forestview-Lincolnton winner, Bandys, 7 p.m.
Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner, Bandys, 7 p.m.
Boys:
North Lincoln-East Gaston loser vs. Forestview-Lincolnton loser, Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Highland Creek-West Lincoln loser, Mill Creek, 8:30 p.m.
North Lincoln-East Gaston winner vs.-Forestview-Lincolnton winner Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner, Bandys, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Adam Benson Memorial Tournament, East Burke High, 9 a.m.
Patton, South Caldwell at Holy Angels Tournament, Bojangles Coliseum, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
BASKETBALL
Chick-fil-A Holiday Classic, West Caldwell High
Girls:
Third place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game 6:30 p.m.
Boys:
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship game, 8 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, Catawba Valley Community College
Girls:
No. 2 Newton-Conover-No. 7 St. Stephens loser vs. No. 3 Bunker Hill-No. 6 Alexander Central loser, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Hickory-No. 5 Fred T. Foard loser vs. No. 1 South Caldwell-No. 8 Maiden loser, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Newton-Conover-No. 7 St. Stephens winner vs. No. 3 Bunker Hill-No. 6 Alexander Central winner, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hickory-No. 5 Fred T. Foard winner vs. No. 1 South Caldwell-No. 8 Maiden winner, 7 p.m.
Boys:
No. 2 Newton-Conover-No. 7 Bunker Hill loser vs. No.3 Alexander Central- No.6 Fred T. Foard loser, 11:30 a.m.
No.4 Maiden-No.5 St. Stephens loser vs. No.1 Hickory-No.8 South Caldwell loser, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Newton-Conover-No. 7 Bunker Hill winner vs. No.3 Alexander Central- No.6 Fred T. Foard winner, 5:30 p.m.
No.4 Maiden-No.5 St. Stephens winner vs. No.1 Hickory-No.8 South Caldwell winner, 8:30 p.m.
Freedom Christmas Tournament, Freedom High
Girls:
Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys:
Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.
Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Peoples Bank Holiday Clash, Bandys High and Mill Creek Middle
Girls:
Seventh-place game, Mill Creek, 3 p.m.
Third-place game, Bandys, 4 p.m.
Consolation final, Mill Creek, 6 p.m.
Championship, Bandys, 7 p.m.
Boys:
Seventh-place game, Mill Creek 4:30 p.m.
Third-place game, Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation final, Mill Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Bandys, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bandy, Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill Duals, 9 a.m.
St. Stephens, West Caldwell at Reindeer Rumble, Lincolnton High, 9:30 a.m.
Patton, South Caldwell at Holy Angels Tournament, Bojangles Coliseum, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
BASKETBALL
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, Catawba Valley Community College
Girls:
Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys:
Seventh-place game, 11:30 p.m.
Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
WRESTLING
Mount Airy, South Caldwell at West Wilkes, noon.
