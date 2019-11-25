With the Thanksgiving holiday this week, it will be a light schedule across the region before things pick up in earnest next week. However, there are a few events that are worth nothing this week in both boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming.
Here is a look at the week ahead:
1) East Burke at Freedom girls basketball (Tuesday)Although there have been four high schools in Burke County for over a decade now, for a lot of people East Burke and Freedom is still the rivalry. Sure, the schools haven’t been in the same conference since 2009 when both were in the Northwestern 4A Conference, yet the connection of days gone by still exist for some. There are still fond memories of “Fat Friday” in football, but arguably the more intense rivalry has been in girls basketball.
In 2017, both schools made it to their respective regional finals and it nearly happened again this past spring. Freedom took a 30-1 record into the 3A West final before losing by four to state runner-up Cuthbertson. In the 2A state quarterfinals, East Burke (24-6) led unbeaten Mountain Heritage by 17 on the road in the second half, but lost to the eventual state champions by five.
Freedom looks to have the players at hand to make another deep run in the state playoffs. According to statistics posted by MaxPreps, the Patriots lost just one of the top four scorers, along with top rebounder Sierra Davenport (8.2 rebounds per game). However, leading scorer Blaikley Crooks (14.1 points per game) is back and expected to be the cog for Freedom, as she was recently named the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference preseason player of the year. They also have in tow senior Josie Hise, who had 11.7 points and 5.3 assists per game with East Burke last season,
Along with Hise, East Burke will have to replace sharpshooting senior Brooke Arney (15.8 ppg) and leading rebounder Ariana Hawkins (7.7 rpg). The Cavs have an intriguing set of freshmen twin towers in Aubree Griggs and Aubrie Snyder, both listed at 6-foot. Snyder had 18 points, seven boards and three blocks in East Burke’s season-opening win vs. West Lincoln.
Freedom swept both meetings last year after the Cavs swept both the previous season. Tuesday will be a test for both schools to see what work needs to be done and the potential ahead.
2) Bandys at St. Stephens wrestling (Tuesday)
“This team’s been a long time coming” was the inspirational saying St. Stephens wrestling coach Billy Baker wanted on his team’s shirts a year ago. Baker remarked the saying referred to a group of seventh graders that made a pact to bring a state championship to St. Stephens. After six years, that group of seventh graders made it happen when the Indians defeated Cape Fear last February to claim the 3A dual meet title and finish 43-0. It was the program’s first team championship in 46 seasons.
On Tuesday, St. Stephens will wrestle in its own gym for the first time since that euphoria in Greensboro. And the Indians will do so without that group of seniors. However, the cupboard is not bare, and they bring back five wrestlers who took to the mat in the finals, including the championship meet’s most outstanding wrestler, Jovanny Urzua, who was sixth in the individual tournament. Also returning are Coy Reid, Garrett Bolling, Dalen Milligan and Dorian Whitworth. The Indians overwhelmed three opponents in a season-opening quad meet last week at Maiden.
Bandys is looking to get back to its former glory days, when it ruled the 2A realm. The Trojans won back-to-back state titles in 2005 and 2006, but they have not been back to the dual meet playoffs since 2012. Bandys did, however, put a wrestler atop the podium at the state championship, where Colby Teague won the 145-pound title, the first individual championship for the school since 2014. Justin Adams takes over the program from Kevin Teague and this will be the first dual meet under his leadership. The Trojans finished seventh at last weekend’s tournament at Elkin with Bryson Burkett getting the runner-up spot at 126 pounds.
3) McDowell, St. Stephens, South Caldwell, at Lenoir Aquatic Center, Swimming (today)
The boys swimming teams of South Caldwell and St. Stephens have developed a close rivalry in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Spartans have won the last three conference championships, but the last two came with some controversy. At last January’s meet, a uniform violation by the Indians caused the disqualification of the 200-yard medley relay team. The loss of the 34 points was enough to cost St. Stephens the title. Two seasons ago, a relay team failed to show for a heat and was disqualified.
After winning their first conference meets last week, the Indians and Spartans will race each other, along with McDowell, for the first time today.
St. Stephens went on to finish 26th at the 3A state meet last February and the Indians have already served notice they want more in 2020. At their first meet last week, the quartet of Elijah Godfrey, John Cherkez, Carson Parmenter and Josh Talbert made the automatic regional qualifying time for the 200 medley by nearly three seconds. Talbert is looking to compete in his fourth state meet in four years after making it in the 100 freestyle and 500 free last year, as well as the 400 free relay. Godfrey, who competed in the 200 individual medley at the state meet last year, again qualified for regionals in the same event, and cleared the regional make in the 100 breaststroke. Parmenter made the regional time in the 100 butterfly.
South Caldwell also returns state qualifiers from last season. At the 4A state meet last season, Brody Carroll competed in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, as well as both the 200 medley and 200 free relays with Ben Tomberlin, Matthew Hutchinson. Those three, along with Luke Powell, cleared the automatic qualifying mark for regionals.
4) Bunker Hill at Maiden boys basketball (Tuesday)
Last week, Dylan Johnson made his debut as the boys basketball head coach at Bunker Hill. This week, it’ll be Justin Brittain’s turn to do the same at Maiden when the Blue Devils host the Bears.
The Western Carolina grad will have big shoes to fill when he takes over for Danny Anderson, who left for South Caldwell after four seasons. Brittain, Anderson’s assistant with the varsity, was 44-11 as the coach of the junior varsity team the last three years. The Blue Devils were 23-5 last season and advanced to the second round of the 2A state tournament. Brittain will have a fresh start with the Blue Devils with 10 seniors lost to graduation, including all five starters.
Maiden has won six in a row and seven of the last nine against the Bears.
5) Fred T. Foard wrestling at Jet Invitational (Wednesday)
Many wrestling programs are involved with pre-Thanksgiving tournaments and one of the better ones will take place at Enka High in Candler.
Enka and Foard are often contenders in state tournament and dual championships. The two had a stretch from 2014 to 2016 during which one eliminated the other in the 3A quarterfinals en route to the state championship duals.
Among the other schools scheduled to wrestle in the classic tournament format: defending 3Astate tournament champion Piedmont and 1A state dual and tournament runner-up Robbinsville. That’s a tough field indeed.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF NOV. 25-30
MONDAY, NOV. 25
BASKETBALL
Draughn at Hickory (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell, St. Stephens, South Caldwell at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Maiden, North Lincoln, Newton-Conover at Shelby High Pool, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Crest, Hickory, South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
BASKETBALL
St. Stephens at Draughn, 6 p.m.
A.C. Reynolds at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, Freedom, Watauga at Morganton Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Alexander Central at Wrestle for the Cure, Mooresville High, 4 p.m.
Draughn, Hickory, Patton at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover, North Wilkes, Southlake Christian at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
BASKETBALL
East Burke at McDowell, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bessemer City, Mountain Heritage, Shelby, West Caldwell at Crest, 9 a.m.
Fred T. Foard at Jet Invitational, Enka High, 9 a.m.
Maiden at North Knight Invitational, North Henderson, 9 a.m.
St. Stephens at Lake Norman Duals, 10 a.m.
Fred T. Foard (B-Team) at Thanksgiving Throwdown, Watauga, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
No Events Scheduled
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
FOOTBALL
NCHSAA State Playoffs Third Round
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover vs. Brevard (boys only), Kimmel Arena, UNC Asheville, 4 p.m.
