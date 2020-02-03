The first state championships will be awarded for winter sports this week, as both swimming and wrestling duals come to an end. Previews for those events will be published later this week.
For the column this week, it’s all about basketball. Below is a look at the top game in each conference for boys and girls, along with other games to look for.
1) Newton-Conover boys basketball vs. Lake Norman Charter (Tuesday), at North Lincoln (Friday)In the first round of the 2018 South Fork 2A Conference tournament, Newton-Conover’s basketball team faced a daunting task. With two seniors, three sophomores and four freshmen on the varsity roster, the Red Devils faced a Maiden team that blew them out by 23 just seven days prior at Newton-Conover’s home floor on Senior Night. However, despite having no one taller than 6-foot-4, Newton-Conover crashed the boards hard in that tournament opener, played a tightly-packed 2-3 zone and came away with a 40-37 win to stun Maiden’s home fans.
The Red Devils were overmatched in the next round by Lincolnton and finished the year at 6-20, but underclassmen Mathew Martinez, Drew Danner and Trey Kennedy had key moments in that Maiden win and showed they could develop a nucleus for something special over the next couple of years.
In 2019, the Red Devils struggled during the regular season, but got hot in the conference tournament, Again, they defeated favorite Maiden — this time in the semifinals — before getting blown out by 2A West runner-up East Lincoln.
So, the seeds for this team have been planted for a couple of years now and it’s time to see what that fruit will bear. With four games to play over the next two weeks, the Red Devils have control of the conference in their hands. Newton-Conover and East Lincoln are tied for second at 8-2, both a game behind Lake Norman Charter, which is 9-1. North Lincoln, which was a part of a three-way tie for second at the start of last week, lost twice and is now 6-4.
Newton-Conover will get a chance on Tuesday to avenge a 25-point loss at Lake Norman Charter, when it hosts the Knights. On Friday, it will get a chance at North Lincoln, an opponent that provided a pivotal moment for this season.
Whatever success they eventually have, the Red Devils may look back at an 82-63 loss at home to North Lincoln, which followed the rout by Lake Norman Charter. After the loss, the coaching staff made direct challenges to the team to enjoy the game and be reliable teammates. Since then, Newton-Conover has won four straight, including a tough win over East Lincoln to get into the race. However, the turnabout really may have come at Maiden’s gym 24 months ago, when Newton-Conover was expected to dutifully bow out and go home. But, as this team has grown up together, as juniors and seniors, now they have a chance to put a banner on the wall with a great two weeks.
Other key South Fork 2A games: East Lincoln at Bandys (Tuesday), Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton (Friday).
2) South Caldwell boys basketball at McDowell (Friday)Given coach Danny Anderson’s track record, there was little doubt he would turn the fortunes of South Caldwell basketball around. It just didn’t seem it would come this fast. One season after winning just one game, the Spartans have a chance not only to take the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s only 4A automatic bid, but to host a home playoff game. Here is the scenario.
South Caldwell is 4-3 in the conference with McDowell at 3-5, but both teams are under .500 overall and were ranked in the 60s in the last MaxPreps Adjusted Rankings. (The next rankings are posted on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website today). Given that just 48 teams get into the 4A state playoffs, it’s likely just one of the two squads will play in the postseason. McDowell (8-10) will host South Caldwell (6-11) on Friday and look to complete the season sweep.
However, the Spartans enter the week tied for third in the conference, and that is key. Despite the sub-.500 record, should South Caldwell finish in third but have the top 4A record, it would get a first-round bye and host a playoff opponent in Round 2.
Before Friday’s key game, South Caldwell has other business against two teams looking for revenge. The Spartans will host Freedom on Tuesday, then play a makeup game at Hickory the next day. South Caldwell upset both a month ago.
Other key NWC 3A/4A games: Freedom is two games up with four to play, and looks to put a lock on the conference title. Hickory is a half-game ahead of Alexander Central for the second automatic 3A bid. Along with South Caldwell, the Red Tornadoes will host Watauga. Alexander Central makes a game up today at St. Stephens and hosts McDowell the next night before ending the week at home vs. Freedom.
3) Hickory girls basketball at Watauga (Friday)From 2010 to 2017, Hickory defeated the Pioneers 13 straight times. Then, on a night that was Hickory coach Barbara Helms’ first attempt at her 400th career win, Watauga upended the Red Tornadoes in February 2017. Since then, the Pioneers have won seven of eight in the series, which includes a 45-41 win at Hickory last month.
With Freedom holding a two-game lead with four to play, it’s likely the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s second automatic bid will belong to one of these two schools. At 6-2 in the league, a win by Watauga would give it a series sweep over Hickory (5-3) and a two-game lead for second. Should the Red Tornadoes win, they would be in the driver’s seat. The final two conference games are at home against Alexander Central and St. Stephens, while Watauga still has a game left against unbeaten Freedom.
Other key NWC 3A/4A games: South Caldwell at Hickory (Wednesday), Watauga at McDowell (Monday).
4) Patton boys basketball at Hibriten (Tuesday)Much of the talk in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference has been about West Caldwell and Hibriten. The two Lenoir schools played an overtime game two weeks ago — won by West Caldwell — that was worthy of the two top-10 programs in Class 2A. However, Patton wasn’t told that it wasn’t invited to the party atop the penthouse of the league. The Panthers have crashed the fun and, down the stretch, they are in the mix.
Entering this week, West Caldwell and Hibriten are both 9-1 in the conference, but Patton is 8-2. After nearly picking off the Warriors in the first meeting, Patton got even on West Caldwell’s floor with a double overtime win last Tuesday. It will now have a second shot at Hibriten on Tuesday, in the battle of two teams named the Panthers.
The winner of this game on Tuesday will set itself up for at least the conference’s second automatic bid. However, the prize could be bigger.
Hibriten won the first game at Patton 51-39 and a win on Tuesday would set it up nicely for a potential winner-take-all game against West Caldwell the following Friday on Senior Night. However, a win by Patton would create a tie for second with the potential of at least a co-conference championship, if Hibriten defeats West Caldwell. In that scenario, barring upsets, the two automatic bids would come down to the best finish in the conference tournament. The seedings for that would be determined by a draw, as all three could be 2-2 again head-to-head against the others.
Other key game: Patton at East Burke (Friday). Some props need to be given to the Cavaliers. After going 6-19 last year and 2-23 the previous season, East Burke is at 10-10. The Cavaliers played Hibriten down to the wire on the road last week. They would love nothing more than to pick off a conference contender, especially one that is a county rival.
5) East Lincoln girls basketball at Bandys (Tuesday)As expected, the South Fork 2A Conference is led by Newton-Conover, which has pummeled the league mercilessly by an average margin of victory of 38.3 points. Barring an upset, everyone else is playing for second. Heading the rest of the pack are the Mustangs and Bandys.
East Lincoln enters the week at 8-2 with Bandys a game behind at 7-3. With two wins this week — the Mustangs host Maiden on Friday — East Lincoln would wrap up the second automatic bid, as it would be at least two games up with two to play and hold the tiebreaker against Bandys.
Should Bandys defeat East Lincoln, the bid would appear to be in the Trojans’ hands, as the Mustangs still have a game left against Newton-Conover. After East Lincoln, Bandys has games left against West Lincoln (2-16), Lake Norman Charter (6-12) and North Lincoln (12-6)
Other key game: Maiden at East Lincoln (Friday). The Blue Devils matched up well and defeated East Lincoln last month by 13. Maiden (6-4 SFC) has an outside shot at second, but would need to win its last four games, including the one against Newton-Conover, and get some help.
6) Draughn girls basketball at Bunker Hill (Friday)
Bunker Hill won a key game in overtime at Patton last Friday and kept itself in the race for second place and an automatic playoff bid.
Currently at 7-3, the Bears are a game behind Patton in that race with the Panthers looking ahead to a game at conference leader East Burke, which has not lost a league game in three seasons.
Three of Bunker Hill’s remaining games are against West Caldwell, Hibriten and Fred T. Foard, which are a combined 13-40. However, Draughn (10-10) has played well at times this season and could spoil the fun for Bunker Hill.
Should Patton and Bunker Hill tie for second, the automatic bid would likely be determined in the conference tournament’s semifinal round.
Other key games: Patton at East Burke (Friday). The Cavaliers lead the league by three games and could clinch the title with a win in this game.
