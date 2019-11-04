The final week of the regular season for fall sports is here with just football on tap. Volleyball wraps up this week with the regionals on Tuesday and the state finals on Saturday in Fayetteville. Boys soccer gets its state playoff tournament underway this Wednesday with Round 2 coming up on Saturday. Cross country holds the state meets this week in Kernersville. Playoff previews and information on the state meets will be published throughout the week.
Here is a look at what’s at hand for each conference in football in regards to state playoff bids and the games to keep an eye on:
Along with the records for each school in this column, it will list the last “Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking” (AMPR). The ranking is released each Monday, after this column is written. For the latest MPAR, check out NCHSAA.org/sports/football and click on the link on that page. Also note, the 2A and 3A schools have 64 schools from around the state in the playoffs divided into “A” and “AA” brackets depending on Average Daily Membership (ADM) numbers. 4A brackets will have 48 total.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE (2 automatic 3A bids, 1 automatic 4A)
Definitely in: Watauga (10-1 overall, 6-0 in conference, AMPR 9) has clinched the conference title and the league’s top 3A bid. The Pioneers will rest up for Round 1 of the playoffs as they have a bye. South Caldwell (4-6, 1-4, AMPR 56) has sewn up the only 4A bid, as its one conference win was over the other 4A school, McDowell.
Probably in: Freedom (6-4, 3-2, AMPR 37) and Alexander Central (7-3, 3-2, AMPR 26). These two schools and Hickory are tied for second for that important automatic bid. Freedom lost to Watauga last week and plays at 1-8 McDowell this week.
Alexander Central forged the tie by beating Hickory. The Cougars are at South Caldwell.
Needs help getting in: Hickory (3-7, 3-2, AMPR 64) and St. Stephens (5-5, 2-3 AMPR 69). The crosstown rivalry will have even more incentive this year with a possible playoff spot on the line. If Hickory wins and South Caldwell defeats Alexander Central, the Red Tornadoes would get the automatic bid as they beat Freedom. If it’s a three-way tie, the conference will have to determine how to break that time. In talking with the coaches at last week’s Hickory-Alexander Central game, neither knew how the three-way tie would be broken. For the Indians, their win against South Caldwell last Friday has given them hope and they’ll know better where they stand when the rankings come out today. A win on Friday gives St. Stephens a winning record and, I think, a good shot to get in.
Not getting in: McDowell (1-8, 0-5, AMPR 75). Will host Freedom in the season finale with the hopes of playing spoiler for the Patriots’ automatic bid hopes.
Games of interest: Hickory at St. Stephens; Freedom at McDowell; Alexander Central at South Caldwell.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE (2 automatic bids)
Definitely in: Hibriten (9-1 overall, 6-0 in conference, AMPR 13) has clinched the conference title, as well as the automatic bid. The only question is, will the Panthers finish a third straight season as an unbeaten champion?
Probably in, but could use a win: Bunker Hill (5-5, 4-2, AMPR 50) and Draughn (6-4, 4-2, AMPR 51) are tied for second and one of them will get the automatic bid. Because Bunker Hill defeated the Wildcats already, a win at home vs. West Caldwell gets them in. If the Bears lose, then Draughn could take it with a win over East Burke. Bunker Hill would probably have to worry if it were to lose next week. The Bears are coming off a loss to Patton (AMPR 90) last week and a loss to West Caldwell (AMPR 104) could put them on the bad side of the bubble.
Needs help getting in: West Iredell (5-5, 3-3, AMPR 67) could actually work into a three-way tie for second if it beats Fred T. Foard and if Draughn and Bunker Hill lose. However, the Warriors lost to both, so the automatic bid is out. The Warriors probably got a little help in spite of their loss to Hibriten last Friday due to a boost in the strength of schedule playing Hibriten. Conversely, a win at Foard (AMPR 100) may not help a lot. The Warriors will be sweating out seeding day next Saturday.
Not getting in: Patton (4-6, 3-3, AMPR 90) will get a boost with the win over Bunker Hill, but its loss to Foard will probably be the death knell when all is configured. East Burke (2-7, 1-4 AMPR 98), Foard (1-8, 1-4 AMRP 100) and West Caldwell (1-9, 1-5 AMPR 104) will close out the season this week.
Games of interest: West Caldwell at Bunker Hill; East Burke at Draughn.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE (2 automatic bids)
Definitely in: North Lincoln (9-1 overall, 7-0 in conference, AMPR 7) will host Bandys this week with the conference title already clinched. Maiden (7-3, 4-2, AMPR 33) has a simple task — beat Lincolnton. The Blue Devils are tied with East Lincoln and Newton-Conover for second, but they have wins over both. Newton-Conover (6-4, 4-2, AMPR 25) and East Lincoln (8-2, 4-2, AMPR 29) are both in, but the game between the two this Friday will have a bearing on their seeding. If Maiden is upset, then the winner here gets second. West Lincoln (7-3, 3-3 AMPR 24) also looks to have a good hold on a playoff spot, despite a loss to East Lincoln last Friday.
Needs help getting in: Bandys (5-5, 3-4, AMPR 64) probably won’t get any boost in the rankings after its win over conference basement dweller Lake Norman Charter. And the Trojans probably would not lose ground if beaten by North Lincoln this week. But if they defeat North Lincoln? They’re definitely in. A loss? They’ll sweat out the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s seeding meeting Saturday.
Not getting in: Lincolnton (3-7, 1-5 AMPR 78) and Lake Norman Charter (1-9, 0-6, AMPR 101) will close out the season this week.
Games of interest: East Lincoln at Newton-Conover; Maiden at Lincolnton; Bandys at North Lincoln.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Varsity soccer matches often follow JV contests, so times listed are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 4-9
MONDAY, NOV. 4
FOOTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
VOLLEYBALL
NCHSAA State Tournament Regional Final
Brevard at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
BOYS SOCCER
NCHSAA State Tournament First Round
Sites and Teams to be determined today (look for a full preview in Wednesday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record)
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
No Events Scheduled
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
VOLLEYBALL
NCHSAA State Final
Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University
CROSS COUNTRY
NCHSAA State Meet
All Events held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
3A Boys, 9 a.m.
3A Girls, 10 a.m.
4A Boys, 2 p.m.
2A Boys, 2:30 p.m.
4A Girls, 3 p.m.
4A Girls, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NCHSAA State Tournament Second Round
Teams and Sites to be determined
