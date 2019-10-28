The fall season playoffs and tournaments are full speed ahead with girls golf awarding their state champions Tuesday and volleyball marching through three rounds this week. Cross country will hold regional races this Saturday to determine state meet qualifiers. Separate columns will be published throughout the week for those events.
Meanwhile, there is still boys soccer, which wraps up the regular season this week and football which is down to the final two weeks. Rather than the usual top-five events for the week, the column will take a look at the conference races for both sports with the key contests.
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A: The league will have two automatic bids for the 3A schools and one for the 4A.
3A Schools: The automatic bids could receive some clarity this week with Watauga at Freedom as the big piece of the puzzle that could solve it. Or, it could make it a bigger mess.
The Pioneers are 5-0 in the league and will travel down the mountain to face Freedom, which is tied with Hickory for second at 4-1. With Watauga finished after this week — it has a bye on Nov. 8 — a win gives them the title outright.
Should Freedom win and, at the same time, Hickory defeat Alexander Central, there would be a three-way tie for first heading into the final week.
A loss by Freedom and a win by Hickory this week? The Red Tornadoes, currently 3-6 overall, would sew up the second automatic bid, as they defeated Freedom head-to-head. Losses by both the Patriots and Hickory? That would create a three-way tie for second with Alexander Central.
Ranked No. 63 in the last rankings released by MaxPreps, the Red Tornadoes probably need that automatic bid to get in. Meanwhile, Alexander Central is No. 33 and Freedom is No. 37.
Key games: Watauga at Freedom; Alexander Central at Hickory.
4A Schools
For the 4A schools, South Caldwell has clinched that bid, as the worst it could finish in the conference is 1-5. McDowell, the other 4A team, is already 0-5, which includes a loss to South Caldwell. The Spartans do have something for which to play. Currently at 4-5 overall, the incentive is to win the final two regular-season games to finish over .500 and get a first-round bye, followed by a second-round home game. Otherwise, South Caldwell will be seeded with the other at-large teams. Currently at No. 48 in the last Adjusted MexPreps Rankings, the Spartans likely get the lowest seed available as an at-large team.
Key game: South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Northwestern Foothills 2A: The league gets two automatic bids into the state playoffs and, based on the last rankings by MaxPreps, two may be all the conference gets, as the nonconference schedule was not kind to the league’s eight teams.
First of all, Hibriten (8-1 overall, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) leads Bunker Hill (5-4, 4-1) by a game and has the tiebreaker from its win over the Bears. A win this week at West Iredell will clinch the first automatic playoff bid and at least a co-championship.
Bunker Hill is a game ahead of Draughn (5-4, 3-2) and West Iredell (5-4, 3-2) and has wins against both, so the Bears can clinch that second automatic bid with a win at Patton this week or at home against West Caldwell Nov. 8.
Draughn and West Iredell need wins to get an at-large bid. The Wildcats (5-4, 3-2) were on the good side of the bubble at No. 51. Coming off a bye, Draughn goes to West Caldwell before closing out at home the next week. Ranked No. 67, West Iredell gets the unenviable task of hosting Hibriten.
Key games: Hibriten at West Iredell, Bunker Hill at Patton.
South Fork 2A: The eight-team league gets two automatic bids and, barring a collapse, North Lincoln (8-1, 5-0 South Fork 2A) will get one of them after putting away Newton-Conover last Friday. Ranked No. 9 last week prior to defeating the Red Devils, North Lincoln is probably looking at a third seed in the playoffs with a shot at a No. 2 seed.
Meanwhile, Newton-Conover (6-3, 4-1) still has the second automatic bid in its control and would wrap that up with a win at Maiden combined with a loss by East Lincoln (7-2, 3-2) against West Lincoln (7-2, 3--2). The Red Devils hold the tiebreaker against West Lincoln due to their defeat of the Rebels earlier. If the reverse happens, a three-way tie for second is at hand for the final week. And Newton-Conover will host East Lincoln in the final game.
However, a win by Maiden (6-3, 3-2) over the Red Devils and a win by East Lincoln would put those three in a tie for second with the Blue Devils owning the tiebreaker vs. both.
The South Fork 2A looks to have five schools with a solid footing in the rankings for a playoff bid. Defending champion Bandys (4-5, 1-4) was ranked No. 53 before its loss to West Lincoln. The Trojans could use a win this week at home against Lake Norman Charter because they’ll close out at home against North Lincoln.
Key games: Newton-Conover at Maiden, West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Boys soccer
South Fork 2A: The lone area conference race to be decided is here and, barring upsets tonight, it will come down to Newton-Conover at East Lincoln on Wednesday. In the first meeting at Newton-Conover, the Mustangs (20-0 overall, 12-0 South Fork 2A) defeated the Red Devils 4-0 in a margin that could have been higher. MaxPreps has East Lincoln ranked as the top seed in the West and a second win over the No. 5 Red Devils should sew that up. Should Newton-Conover (16-2-1, 11-1) win and claim a share of the title, the conference will determine the tiebreaker, which could include a third match at a neutral site prior to Monday’s seeding by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Regardless, both schools will get the two automatic bids.
Other schools that look to be locks for the playoffs are Lincolnton (No. 18) and North Lincoln (No. 30). Two schools on the bubble for a spot in the final 64 are Bandys (7-12, 5-7) at No. 56 and Lake Norman Charter (5-12, 5-7) at No. 66, which should get a boost after a win over third-place Lincolnton last week.
The Trojans and Knights play each other tonight with the winner feeling better about its state playoff hopes and the loser hoping for the best.
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys (tonight); Newton-Conover at East Lincoln (Wednesday)
Northwestern Foothills 2A: Hibriten (19-1-2 overall, 12-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) leads Fred T. Foard (15-3-4, 10-2) by two matches with two to play and has already sewn up one of the league’s two automatic bids. The Panthers can wrap up the conference title tonight at Foard. If not, Hibriten is a heavy favorite to defeat winless Draughn on Wednesday.
If Hibriten beats the Tigers, a win by West Caldwell (12-5-1, 9-3) against West Iredell (9-8-2, 8-4) would set up a winner-take-all Wednesday for second place. But if Foard loses and West Iredell wins Monday, a West Caldwell win over the Tigers could set up a three-way tie for second with the conference determining a tiebreaker.
All four schools should make the state playoffs. East Burke was No. 68 prior to two losses last week and probably needs to win out to get there.
Key games: Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (tonight), West Iredell at West Caldwell (tonight), West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard (Wednesday)
Northwestern 3A/4A: With one match to go, Watauga (14-5-1 overall, 10-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) has clinched first place and the top 3A bid. Hickory (13-5-3, 7-3) has a one match lead over Alexander Central (10-8-2, 6-4) for the second automatic bid for the 3A schools. The Red Tornadoes, who won the first meeting 8-0, can wrap that up when they go to Taylorsville tonight..
Should Alexander Central pull the upset, it would come down to Wednesday’s finales. Hickory hosts St. Stephens, while the Cougars host South Caldwell.
South Caldwell (10-6, 7-3) has the 4A bid wrapped up and will get a first-round bye, followed by a second-round home match.
The Cougars (No. 51) and St. Stephens (No. 50) were on the good side of the bubble last week with Alexander Central helping its cause with a win over St. Stephens (7-8-2, 5-5) in the penalty-kick phase. The Indians were swept last week and now get both of the conference second-place teams — South Caldwell and Hickory — on the road.
Key games: Hickory at Alexander Central (tonight), St. Stephens at South Caldwell (tonight), St. Stephens at Hickory (Wednesday).
