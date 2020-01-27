High school sports for the winter season are marching relentlessly towards the postseason. This is the final week of the regular season for wrestling with the dual-team playoffs up next week.
The first regionals take place as the swimmers from the West converge in Charlotte to determine state qualifiers. A preview for that event will be published later this week.
Meanwhile, the second half of the conference season in basketball is in full swing, as the standings begin to separate into contenders.
Here is a look at what’s ahead this week.
1) Hickory at Freedom boys basketball (Tuesday):About three weeks ago, observers were stunned after South Caldwell defeated Hickory and Freedom in back-to-back games just after those two schools played each other while ranked in the top-10 in Class 3A by MaxPreps. It was early in the conference season, but it was thought maybe the Northwestern 3A/4A standings could have a real scramble to the top. However, a look at the top heading into this week shows Freedom (6-1 NWC) and Hickory (5-2) are first and second, just as expected.
When the Red Tornadoes lost the first game to the Patriots on their home floor, it was the start of a rare three-game losing streak for Hickory, which included the loss to South Caldwell and another rout at home, this time to Hunter Huss. After giving up 84 points to Huss, Red Tornadoes coach Andy Poplin shifted the focus to a defense-first squad. Hickory snapped the losing streak with a 57-33 win over Watauga, then allowed 45, 45 and 35 points in succession.
“Defensively, we just decided that’s the way we have to win,” said Poplin following the Watauga win. “If we hold people down like that, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”
After Freedom’s loss to South Caldwell, the Patriots have cleared 70 points all four games, including a 103-point night at St. Stephens last Friday. However, league opponents have played the Patriots tough. Watauga lost by four at home and Freedom let a large lead slip away before finally putting McDowell away by 10.
Barring any more surprises, these two are still the teams to beat in the conference. A Freedom win will create a two-game lead with four to play. A Hickory win will pull it even with the conference tournament likely to determine which club gets the first automatic bid in the state playoffs.
2) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference wrestling tournament at Hibriten (Saturday):
Barring a collapse on the scale of Mr. Burns’ softball team — see The Simpsons episode “Homer at the Bat” from season three for the cultural reference — Fred T. Foard is the heavy favorite to take home its third Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament title in the league’s three years of existence.
Arguably, the Tigers have their deepest team in years with four state tournament qualifiers from a year ago, including back-to-back state champion Landon Foor, who enters the week at 47-0. Foor (182 pounds), Braden Wharton (138) and Justin Whalen (152) are all defending conference champions who went on to the state meet, along with Hunter Lloyd (170), who was second in the conference. Other names to watch, not only for the tournament but later at regionals and possibly at state levels, are Brock Carey (32-2 at 113), Zane Birtchet (42-7, 132), David Weaver (34-6, 160) and heavyweight Mo McAfee (33-12).
As good as Foard is, the other seven teams in the conference have an impressive collection of wrestlers that have a chance to make noise later in the postseason, as well as take home hardware this Saturday.
The deepest weight class looks to be at 195 pounds, which is expected to feature Bunker Hill’s Aaron Bryant (11-2), East Burke’s Elijah Bess (21-5), Foard’s Jacob Belton (40-8) and West Iredell’s Kareen Stevenson (33-6).
Another deep weight class is at 113 pounds. Draughn’s Tucker Sisk, a state qualifier last year, Carey and Hibriten’s Ross Watts (34-5) are expected to do battle.
Other 2019 state qualifiers expected to wrestle Saturday include Bunker Hill’s Casey Bolick (220), East Burke’s Arturo Pinzon-Castillejos (120), Patton’s Mariano Mendez (106) and Dilan Patton (120), and West Caldwell’s Freddy Guardiola (152).
3) Bandys at Newton-Conover boys basketball (Tuesday):
The Red Devils are in a three-way tie for second with East Lincoln and North Lincoln, all at 6-2 and a game behind Lake Norman Charter (7-1). Newton-Conover will get a shot at both North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter next week, but the Red Devils will need to take care of business against Bandys.
They’ll host a winless West Lincoln team Friday, but although Bandys is 7-11 overall, it has been a pesky team. In its first game, Newton-Conover needed an off-balance shot with three seconds left to force overtime at Bandys — a contest the Red Devils eventually won. Bandys led Lake Norman Charter by nine on the road after three quarters before the Knights charged back to win 52-50.
Should the Red Devils get through this week unscathed, the league championship is in their control.
4) Alexander Central at Watauga boys basketball (Tuesday):
As teams get deeper into the second half, they begin to eye the MaxPreps adjusted rankings a little closer. While Freedom and Hickory look to be the favorites to get the top two automatic 3A bids from the Northwestern 3A/4A, a loss by Hickory at Freedom would give Alexander Central (3-3) a clear shot to make a run at the bid for itself, should the Cougars defeat Watauga (3-4) on the road. Alexander Central still has games at Hickory and vs. Freedom at home, where anything can happen in a loud gym.
However, wins for both Alexander Central and Watauga are needed given the position in the MaxPreps rankings. In last week’s posting on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s website — the rankings come out each Monday — Alexander Central was 57th and Watuaga was 81st. Sixty-four teams make it into the 3A brackets, so wins for both are precious for that cause.
5) South Fork 2A Conference wrestling duals (Tuesday):
After dominating the state for much of the past decade, it would be a shock not to see Newton-Conover in the dual-meet brackets for the playoffs, which start Tuesday, Feb. 4. However, after a loss at home to Lincolnton last Friday, the Red Devils are staring at that possibility. Everything will be firmed up Tuesday.
Back-to-back 2A state champion West Lincoln (5-0) has already clinched the South Fork’s No. 1 bid and will look to finish an unbeaten run with a dual at home vs. Maiden (2-3). By virtue of its win, Lincolnton (4-1) is in the driver’s seat for the other league bid. A win at home vs. East Lincoln (3-2) would clinch that. However, should East Lincoln pull off the win and Newton-Conover (3-2) defeat conference-winless Bandys, it would create a three-way tie for the second spot with all three teams 1-1 in head-to-head meets. It would be up to the South Fork Conference to break the tie.
Others to watch:
Northwestern Foothills wrestling duals (Tuesday): Fred T. Foard (6-0 NWF) has one more hurdle to clear for the outright wrestling duals championship, and that will happen Tuesday night at East Burke when the Tigers face Hibriten (5-1) a part of a tri-match. An upset by Hibriten would give it a co-championship and the league’s first bid with Foard getting the second. Bunker Hill (5-1) is tied with Hibriten for second but owns that tiebreaker with the Bears win over the Panthers earlier this month. Should Foard defeat Hibriten, Bunker Hill will need a win at Patton to sew up second place and the playoff bid. A loss by the Bears and Hibriten would create a three-way tie for second with the conference breaking the tie.
South Caldwell at Hickory boys basketball (Friday): Could South Caldwell sweep the season series? Surely Hickory will not take the Spartans likely, but this is a big game for the Spartans. South Caldwell (6-11, 4-3) is in third in the NWC, which is important for a potential playoff bid. Should the Spartans finish at least third and they are the top 4A seed, they would get a bye in the first round of the 4A playoffs and then host a playoff game in Round 2.
Patton at West Caldwell boys basketball (Tuesday): West Caldwell escaped with an overtime win against Hibriten last week to remain unbeaten overall (17-0, 8-0 NWF). Patton (12-5, 6-2) played the Warriors tough at home earlier this month (60-57) and still has a shot at the top of the standings. A win by Patton would keep that hope alive.
Bunker Hill at Patton girls basketball (Friday): After a 57-42 loss at home to East Burke, Bunker Hill is three games behind the first-place Cavaliers (8-0) in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference standings with six game left. However, the Bears (5-3) still have a shot at the league’s second automatic bid, but they must beat current placeholder Patton to have that chance. For the Panthers (7-1), they still hold out hope for at least a co-championship and they still have a game to play at East Burke, which they will get the following Friday. But they must beat the Bears first, and then an improving Draughn team on the road.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF JAN. 27-FEB. 1
MONDAY, JAN. 27
No Events Scheduled
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, West Caldwell at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Alexander Central (nonconference), McDowell (non-conf.) at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
West Caldwell at Highland Tech, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Freedom, Hickory, Patton, St. Stephens, West Caldwell, Polar Bear Meet, Hickory High, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Bandys, Central Cabarrus at Mooresville, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
WRESTLING
Nonconference
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
NCHSAA SWIMMING REGIONALS, Mecklenberg County, Aquatic Center
3A West Regional, 4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
NCHSAA SWIMMING REGIONALS, Mecklenberg County, Aquatic Center
4A West Regional, 8:45 a.m.
1A/2A West Regional, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament, Hibriten, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.