Winter sports will reach the halfway point of the conference in basketball this week, while swimming and wrestling head towards the finish and begin to look at state competition.
Here’s what’s ahead this week.
1) Hibriten at West Caldwell boys basketball (Tuesday)During my six years at a full-time job in Lenoir, I learned just how much passion there is between folks that went to Hibriten and West Caldwell. People in the community work together, eat together and go to church together. They get along pretty well, but when talk of the rivalry in sports begins, the conversation can get spirited. The color scheme of the two schools is not the only reason Hibriten-West Caldwell is called the “Black and Blue” rivalry.
When West Caldwell received permission from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to drop back to class 2A for this academic year, it brought the Warriors into the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. That placed the two Lenoir schools in the same conference for the first time since the 2008-09 academic year.
With that backdrop, the two schools will meet for the second time this season on Tuesday, but the first time in conference play. West Caldwell defeated Hibriten during a holiday tournament in late December, but the stakes are much higher now. Both are unbeaten in the conference and both are ranked in the top 10 in 2A by MaxPreps.
Ranked seventh, West Caldwell (15-0 overall, 6-0 NWFC) is getting what it hoped for when the Warriors brought home Billy Anderson a season ago. It was a rough first year, as the 5-19 record attests, but Anderson, who made back-to-back trips to the 1A state final with East Carteret in 2014 and 2015, has his team playing an up-tempo style that is racking up points. Currently averaging 72.4 points per game, West Caldwell has put up 80 or more in four of the last five.
Hibriten (14-1, 6-0) enters Tuesday’s game ranked 10th by MaxPreps. While Chad Keller’s bunch doesn’t have the up-and-down game on offense — the Panthers average 62 a game — they make it difficult for the opposition to score, allowing just under 47 per game.
Both teams lead third-place Patton by two games as the conference gets to the halfway point after this game, so it’s clear Lenoir will have the boys basketball conference championship in its backyard in mid-February. The winner of the match not only gets a step ahead in that race, but an edge as 2A seedings come into focus for the state playoffs next month.
If you’re going to the Gamewell community for this one, get there early and bring your earplugs.
2) East Lincoln at Newton-Conover girls basketball (Tuesday)It’s not likely that Newton-Conover will win the South Fork 2A Conference by six games, as it did a year ago, but if another team is going to challenge the Red Devils, it will need to happen quick. East Lincoln (11-5 overall, 5-1 SFC) enters Tuesday’s game with a chance to tie Newton-Conover (13-2, 6-0) with a win. Lose this one, and the Red Devils will be two games up on everybody in the league at the midway point of the conference.
Since losing to Hickory in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic in late December, Newton-Conover tweaked the starting lineup and has taken no prisoners. In the next game at Bandys, the Red Devils routed the Trojans by 17 and then steamrolled the next four opponents by 29 or more points, mercy ruling two of them. Included was a 71-29 win over Maiden at Friday, a team that defeated East Lincoln in the previous game last Tuesday.
The Mustangs shook off the 13-point loss to Maiden by hammering West Lincoln and Kings Mountain on back-to-back nights. They’ll have a Herculean task — or should we say a “Cornwellean” task, in honor of Red Devils center and 2,000-point scorer Chyna Cornwell — but East Lincoln is the only team left to show if anyone has what it takes to make this a race or if they’re just playing for second.
3) Newton-Conover wrestling at East Lincoln (Tuesday), vs. Lincolnton (Friday)
Whether it was the former Southern District 7 2A Conference or the current South Fork 2A Conference, one could use pen to write West Lincoln and Newton-Conover into the 2A dual-meet brackets for the state playoffs.
Barring a wild upset, West Lincoln (4-0 SFC) will win the league and get the automatic bid for the playoffs. That leaves Newton-Conover (2-1) fighting East Lincoln (3-1) and Lincolnton (2-1) for the other bid. That will get settled this week.
Newton-Conover (22-12) has battled injuries and its own youth, but the Red Devils may be turning the corner, as shown by a victory over an always tough 4A school Lake Norman (17-9) in a nonconference dual last week. Eddy Clark, who got career win number 750 in a win over Maiden Friday, has a tough group in the heavier weights. Defending 2A state champion Joshua Nichols is 33-2 at 170 pounds, while Cole Clark (182) is 35-6, Sakarri Morrison (195) is 38-0, Owen Clark (220) is 34-7 and Ryan Walker (285) is 39-1. Along with two previous state qualifiers in Camden Spencer (113) and Charlie Pettery (152), that’s a tough lineup.
However, East Lincoln (15-9) can match the Red Devils at several weight classes. Trace Langston (182) is 21-3, while Grayson Cannon (195), a previous state qualifier, is 24-2. Additionally, Trent Smith (285) is 23-1. That could leave it up to the lower and middle weight groups, with which both teams have had mixed success.
The winner of this match will likely face Lincolnton (21-4 prior to last Saturday’s dual tournament) for the second automatic bid. The Wolves have struggled with the upper classes, but can run out a decent group at lighter weights, including Quinlan Hunter (21-4 at 113) and Cameron Smith (29-5 at 120).
Lincolnton travels to Newton-Conover Friday and hosts East Lincoln next Tuesday.
4) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference swimming championship (Thursday)
The conference’s best swimmers come together Thursday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA to determine individual and team championships.
For the girls, Watauga is the defending champion after the Pioneers ousted St. Stephens, which won the title the previous three years. To this point of the season, the Pioneers have racked up points with three solid relay teams in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. All three teams have posted automatic qualifying times for regionals.
St. Stephens is led by Katie Parmenter, who has set qualifying times in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, as well as the 200 individual medley. Others to watch will be Hickory’s Gwen Durak and South Caldwell’s Kayana Taylor, both of whom will swim at regionals in another week.
The boys meet figures to be a tight one, as St. Stephens and South Caldwell have battled lap-for-lap the last two years. The Spartans have won the last three conference titles, with two coming after the Indians had relays disqualified.
South Caldwell is led by regional qualifier Brody Carroll (50 and 100 freestyle), who is also a part of the 200 medley relay team that will go to the 4A regional. The Indians set the tone for their season at the first meet by setting 3A regional qualifying marks in four individual races, as well as the 200 medley relay. That has since grown to seven of the eight individual races and all three relay teams. Leading the way is Carson Parmenter, Elijah Godfrey, John Cherkez and Josh Talbert.
Freedom also brings a strong group to Hickory with Nolan and Emerson Miller, as well as Samuel Kuehnert. Nolan Miller qualified for the 3A state meet a year ago.
5) McDowell at Hickory boys and girls basketball (Thursday)
This doubleheader moves up a day, as Craft Gym will host the conference wrestling championship the next night.
For the girls, both teams are 3-2 in the league, a half-game behind second-place Watauga — which will have a bye on Tuesday. McDowell leads South Caldwell (1-4 NWC) in the 4A bid. Hickory is trying to get back even with Watauga in the standings, after the Pioneers beat the Red Tornadoes last week.
For the boys, Hickory (13-3, 3-2) has won three straight after a three-game losing streak the previous week. The Red Tornadoes, McDowell and South Caldwell enter the week tied for second at 3-2, one game behind first-place Freedom, but only a game ahead of sixth-place Alexander Central (2-3).
McDowell and South Caldwell look to have a tight race ahead for the conference’s 4A bid, while Hickory is hoping to stay a game back of Freedom, which the Red Tornadoes will play the following Tuesday.
Others to watch:
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference wrestling tournament (Friday): St. Stephens is the heavy favorite to win the tournament. A few individual names to watch: Alexander Central: Blake Martin (15-6, 285); Freedom: Davion Lowdermilk (10-3, 120) and Kalvin Khang (14-3 160); McDowell: Tobias Finn (38-4, 132, finished 5th in the state in 2019) and Jacob Creaton (21-5, 152). St. Stephens: Jovanny Urzua (33-2, 113, 6th in state in 2019), Coy Reid (35-7, 120), Justin Beltran (34-6 182), Andre Britt (37-4, 195); South Caldwell: Josh Voekel (25-2, 285)
East Burke at Bunker Hill girls basketball (Friday): Currently two games behind first-place East Burke and a game behind second-place Patton in the NW Foothills 2A, this is likely a must-win to have a shot for an automatic playoff bid and a home game.
Draughn at Patton girls basketball (Tuesday): Draughn is tied with Bunker Hill, so the same applies for Draughn.
North Lincoln at Bandys girls basketball (Tuesday), Maiden at Bandys (Friday): Should East Lincoln lose to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, it is shaping up to be a four-team race for second in the South Fork 2A. Bandys and Maiden are tied for third at 4-2 with North Lincoln at 3-3. The second-place finish comes with an automatic playoff spot. The league only got two playoff bids last year.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF JAN. 20-25
MONDAY, JAN. 20
No Events Scheduled
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Draughn at Patton 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Oak Hill (Virginia), Patton, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Kings Mountain (nonconference) at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
University Christian at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard vs. Abingdon (Virginia), Appalachian State University, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Last Chance Meet, Hosted by Draughn High School, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament, Hickory High 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Hibriten, North Wilkes, Patton at Alleghany, 5:30 p.m.
