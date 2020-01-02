With the New Year holiday shortening the week for everyone, there is not much action in the area. However, there are a couple of games that warrant a mini-weekly watch, so here is a look at the matchups.
1) Freedom at Hickory boys basketball (Friday)
After winning their respective holiday tournaments, Hickory (10-0) and Freedom (11-0) will meet for the first time this season.
Since their placement together in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for the 2013-14 season, these two schools have been the standard bearers for the league in boys basketball. Freedom won regular season conference titles in 2013-14, 2016-17 and last season. The Red Tornadoes took the crown in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18. Winning the conference championship has been a bellwether for a deep run in the state playoffs, as the regular season titlist has made it to at least the 3A quarterfinals in five of the six seasons the schools have been in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
A year ago, the Patriots won both regular season meetings en route to a perfect conference season, but it was Hickory that won the conference tournament on its home floor, in what was a heated game for players and fans.
This is an intense rivalry, perhaps the most intense in high school basketball in this area — one in which Hickory High usually has to open the upper bleachers for seating. Get there early.
2) Freedom at Hickory girls basketball (Friday)
Hickory ran roughshod over the 3A West Region much of the first half of the decade of the 2010s, with a state title in 2015, along with final appearances in 2011 and 2014. However, since the start of the 2015-16 season, among Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams, the Patriots have ruled the realm and been a state contender. They have won 22 conference games in a row and are 56-1 in the league over the past four years. At the state level during that stretch, Freedom has a state title (2016) and made two West regional finals, including last year’s 41-37 loss to state runner-up Cuthbertson.
After a rare down year in 2016-17 at 13-12, the Red Tornadoes (9-2) are trying to make the climb back to the perch they once held. They regained their supremacy at the Dick’s Sporting Classic earlier this week, taking their eighth tournament title in nine seasons.
Freedom remained unbeaten (11-0) after winning last week’s holiday tournament on its home floor against a loaded field.
The Patriots have a large core back from the final four team of a year ago and are a good bet to make another deep run, given their dominance in recent years. However, Hickory may be finding a groove. It will be a good test to see if the gap with Freedom is closing, if at all.
3) Newton-Conover at Bandys girls basketball (Friday)
Speaking of gaps, the first meeting of the year between Newton-Conover and Bandys will be an opportunity to see if any of the South Fork 2A Conference teams are getting closer to the Red Devils. Last year, Newton-Conover not only ran the table against the South Fork rivals, it routed them. The Red Devils won the league by six games over co-second place teams Lincolnton and Bandys. The margin of victory in the 14 games was an average of 29.3 points.
Bandys lost all three matchups against the Red Devils last year, but played them relatively close on two occasions, losing by 12 at home and by 13 in the conference tournament final.
The Trojans come into Friday night’s game at 8-2 after winning the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash tournament last week on their home floor. One of the two losses was to St. Stephens, which is 2-11, and they struggled to put Hibriten (2-8) away at home, winning by just four. But Bandys has won five straight and nothing builds confidence like winning.
They’ll play a Newton-Conover team — also 8-2 — that had played well, but came out flat against Hickory at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic final on Monday. It could be that the Red Devils will come out motivated against a conference opponent, or realizing there are deficiencies to deal with that Hickory exposed.
Regardless, Friday’s game will be a test to show if there will be a race in the girls standings, or if Newton-Conover could run away again.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF JAN. 2-4
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Draughn at Mitchell, (girls only) 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Crest, Lincolnton at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
Freedom, McDowell, Mountain Heritage at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory, South Caldwell, Patton (nonconference) at Watauga, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Weddington at Freedom, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Alexander Central, Bunker Hill, St. Stephens at Royal Viking Classic, North Wilkes High, 9 a.m.
Fred T. Foard at Adidas Duals, Hickory Ridge High, Charlotte, 9 a.m.
