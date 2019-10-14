As cooler weather filters into the Hickory-metro, the fall high school sports seasons begin to trickle towards the end. Volleyball and girls golf have reached the final week of the regular season. Football has four weeks to go with conference races shaping into place. Not to be outdone, the first state playoffs are at hand as girls tennis starts the dual team tournament, as well as individual regionals.
Here’s what to look for this week.
1) Bunker Hill at East Burke football (Friday)There may be better matches and games in other sports, but this is the game that has my curiosity and here is why. After last making the playoffs in 2013, Bunker Hill went 6-49 the next five seasons.
The Bears are still just 3-4 overall this year, but arguably the toughest part of their schedule has passed. Included are losses to Maiden and Newton-Conover, current contenders in the South Fork 2A Conference, and a respectable showing at home against Northwestern Foothills 2A top dog Hibriten. On the good side of the ledger are wins against 2018 state 2AA quarterfinalist Bandys and Fred T. Foard, and this past week, Bunker Hill snapped Draughn’s five-game winning streak with a 28-27 win that came in the final 28 seconds.
That win over the Wildcats suddenly puts the Bears in the driver’s seat for second place in the Northwestern Foothills. And with a second-place finish comes an automatic bid into the state playoffs.
Currently, Bunker Hill is tied for third with West Iredell, both behind Draughn, which is 3-1 in the conference but has played one more game. One advantage for Bunker Hill is that both Draughn and West Iredell still have Hibriten on the schedule. And, of course, Bunker Hill now owns the tiebreaker over Draughn.
Looking ahead, the Bears have East Burke (2-5) and then a possible showdown for second with West Iredell in Claremont. If Bunker Hill gets through unscathed, the final two games are against Patton (2-5) and West Caldwell (0-7). A 7-4 record with a playoff berth suddenly is a realistic possibility for long suffering fans in Claremont.
Other games to watch:
Hibriten at Draughn: The last-minute loss by Draughn took some of the luster off this game. However, an upset by Draughn would put the Wildcats back into contention for one of two automatic state playoff berths from the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Maiden at North Lincoln: North Lincoln and Newton-Conover lead the South Fork 2A Conference at 3-0 but Maiden is hanging around at 2-1, which is tied with East Lincoln for third. With both of the top teams still left on the schedule, as well as East Lincoln left on the schedule, the Blue Devils have their destiny for a conference title in their hands.
2) Volleyball regular season finalesTwo of the three area conferences have determined their top state playoff bids with the third coming down to the finale. There are state playoffs berths to be won with a couple of teams trying to get off the bubble. Here is a look at each conference:
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in the last MaxPreps adjusted rankings — the new list is out each Monday — Watauga is poised for a deep state playoff run. With an automatic state bid in hand, the Pioneers (21-0, 10-0) are looking to wrap up their second straight unbeaten regular season and their third straight perfect season in the conference. However, the conference title is still left to be won outright. Barring an upset tonight, that will come down to Wednesday’s season finale at Hickory.
The (14-4, 9-1) only conference blemish for the Red Tornadoes came at Watauga last month, which was the seventh loss in a row to the Pioneers, the sixth via a sweep. Hickory had a chance to put the streak aside last year at home when it led 2-0. However, the Pioneers won the final three sets to keep the streaks against Hickory and the conference alive. A win by Hickory gives it a share of the conference title with the league to determine a tiebreaker (draw or tiebreaker game).
Watauga and Hickory (No. 15 ranking) will get the two 3A automatic bids. St. Stephens, ranked No. 33, looks to be in good shape for the field of 64. Alexander Central (No. 51) defeated South Caldwell last week, but lost to tough opponents in North Iredell and East Burke. The Cougars finish up against Freedom Wednesday but will have a tough one tonight — Senior Night at Watauga.
McDowell (No. 28) will get the lone 4A bid and, at 9-7 overall with two matches left, has secured the .500 record needed to be seeded as the league’s No. 1 seed, as opposed to getting an “at-large” seed.
The Northwestern 3A/4A does not have a postseason conference tournament.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
The league will get two automatic state playoff bids with Fred T. Foard securing first place and with it the top berth. The Tigers also will get the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A prior to their loss to Watauga, the Tigers (21-1, 12-0) are a strong contender for a West No. 1 seed. However, the road has a couple of bumps that could affect the Tigers’ state playoff seed and those of their conference rivals. Foard plays at East Burke tonight and hosts West Iredell Wednesday.
As far as the second automatic bid goes, West Iredell (12-10, 9-3) leads East Burke (15-4, 8-4) and Patton (16-5, 8-4) by one game. With both West Iredell and East Burke looking at matches against Foard, Patton could be the one to watch for the second bid. The Panthers host Bunker Hill (9-11, 3-9) tonight then go to Hibriten (3-17) Wednesday. The Warriors also play Hibriten this week on tonight. East Burke finishes up Wednesday at Draughn.
Should the schools finish in a tie, the team that has the deep run in the conference tournament gets the second bid.
As far as state tournament berths go, the top four all had rankings in the top 24 last week. Draughn was at No. 33, but went 1-2 last week and should drop lower. Bunker Hill was at No. 41, but was swept in two matches.
South Fork 2A
After completing a season sweep of East Lincoln with a win last week, Maiden (17-4, 11-1) has captured at least a share of the conference title. A win at Newton-Conover on Tuesday or at home Thursday vs. Lincolnton sews up the championship upright and the conference tournament’s top seed.
Lake Norman Charter (12-6, 9-3) and East Lincoln (13-3, 9-3) are tied for second and should the two finish there, Lake Norman Charter would get the tiebreaker for the conference tournament’s second seed, by virtue of the Knights splitting the season series with Maiden. The Knights (No. 22 MaxPreps) and East Lincoln (No.11) will get to the state playoffs regardless.
Bandys (No. 49) and North Lincoln (No. 50) are looking to play their way off the bubble and their inclusion in the field of 64 could come down to the regular season finale on Thursday. Bandys also has a huge match at home vs. Lake Norman Charter Tuesday.
After losing twice last week, Newton-Conover (No. 69) will probably need a win either against Maiden or East Lincoln.
3) Girls tennis playoffs
Official brackets will be set by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association today, but based on the predetermined brackets posted on the organization’s website it appears area conferences will have six schools represented.
Fred T. Foard and Draughn will get the two bids out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Maiden and Lake Norman Charter get the South Fork 2A nods.
The Northwestern 3A schools get only one bid and that will go to Watauga, while South Caldwell easily won the 4A.
A separate preview will be published leading up to Wednesday’s first round.
The individual regionals are also on tap this Friday and Saturday with the 3A regional taking place at St. Stephens. A separate preview will also be published later this week.
4) Watauga at Hickory boys soccer (Wednesday)Already a match behind, Hickory (11-4-3 overall, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) needs a win against Watauga (10-5-1, 6-1) to stay in the conference title chase. The Pioneers won the first meeting 2-1 back in September.
After a season-long struggle on offense, the Red Tornadoes have won three in a row by a margin of 20-0 since a loss at South Caldwell, with which they currently share second place.
Watauga has won four in a row since losing a shootout to St. Stephens.
5) Northwestern Foothills 2A Cross Country Championship (Tuesday)The Northwestern Foothills 2A conference champions in cross country will be determined this week at a meet to be held at River Bend Middle School in Claremont.
Two Burke County schools looked primed to take the team competitions. In the boys’ race, East Burke has won all three conference meets held, as well as the Caldwell Invitational held in Lenoir. East Burke also looks strong in the girls’ race after winning two of the third conference races. However, Patton won the other meet and also defeated East Burke in the Burke County championship.
Individually, Fred T. Foard’s Carina Coulter is the defending 2A West Regional champion and has looked strong again this year. She won both conference meets she competed in and also took the Catawba County Championship held last month. Last week, she finished fourth in the United Way Championship race.
Foard’s Ben Trimm is a strong contender in the boys’ race. He won the only conference meet he ran in and also took the Caldwell Invitational. He was third at last week’s United Way Championship.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Varsity soccer and volleyball matches often follow JV contests, so times listed are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF OCT. 14-19
MONDAY, OCT. 14
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at Silver Creek Plantation (Freedom hosts), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Championship, River Bend Middle School, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at Silver Creek Plantation (Draughn hosts), 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT, 16
GIRLS TENNIS
NCHSAA First Round Dual Team State Playoffs
Teams and Sites to be announced by NCHSAA on Oct. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Patton at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Patton at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
GIRLS TENNIS
NCHSAA Individual Regionals
2A West Regional at Shelby High, 1 p.m.
3A West Regional at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
GIRLS TENNIS
NCHSAA Individual Regionals
2A West Regional at Shelby High, 1 p.m.
3A West Regional at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.