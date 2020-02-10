The winter sports season for high schools is fast approaching the conclusion. Swimming wrapped up last week, as did the duals for wrestling.
Ahead this week are the state championship meets for indoor track and individual regional tournaments for wrestling. Previews of those events will be published later this week.
That leaves basketball as the only sport still in the regular season, and that will wrap up this week. Most of the conference championships in the regular season have been decided. Out of the six races combined in boys and girls hoops among the three area conferences, four teams have clinched titles and the first automatic bids for the respective leagues. However, there are still the second automatic bids to be determined, as well as wild card opportunities for some teams.
This week, rather than a top five list of events, I’ll go through the scenarios for each conference with the key games for each.
Northwestern Foothills 2A ConferenceBoys: Barring an upset, the regular season championship will come down to Friday’s finale between West Caldwell and Hibriten. Both enter the week at 10-1 in the conference and are in the top 10 of the latest Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings posted on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s website.
West Caldwell (ranked sixth) has defeated Hibriten twice, including a 64-59 victory in the initial Northwestern Foothills meeting back on Jan. 21. Hibriten (ranked seventh) will host the Warriors for the first time this season on Senior Night. The winner gets the league’s first automatic bid and multiple home games in the state playoffs. The other team likely gets only one home game.
Patton has an outside shot to work a tie for second place. However, for the Panthers to have a chance at the automatic bid, that tie would have to be with West Caldwell. Patton would have to win both games this week — home vs. Fred T. Foard and at Draughn — and get the Warriors to lose twice — at East Burke and at Hibriten. A tie with Hibriten would go in Hibriten’s favor, as it won both matchups with Patton this year.
East Burke (ranked 48th) looks to be well off the playoff bubble. At 53rd as of last Monday with a split of two games last week, Draughn is getting close to the bubble to reach the field of 64.
Key games: West Caldwell at Hibriten (Friday), West Caldwell at East Burke (Tuesday), Patton at Draughn (Friday).
Girls: After defeating Patton last week to complete a season sweep, East Burke leads the field by three games and has already wrapped up the conference championship. Currently ranked sixth in what is a stacked West region — six of the top eight 2A girls teams are in the West — the Cavaliers’ goals until the playoffs are to win the conference tournament next week and improve their playoff seeding. Unfortunately, they’ll get two teams near the bottom of the league standings in West Caldwell and West Iredell.
Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (17th) and Patton (24th) are tied for second at 9-3. The two teams split the regular season games and appear to be headed to a showdown in the semifinals of the conference tournament to determine which team will get the second automatic playoff bid. Bunker Hill plays Hibriten and Foard, while Patton hosts Foard and plays at Draughn.
Draughn (46th) looks safe with Foard (69th) needing help. The Tigers could have a hand in deciding the second-place team as they play both Patton and Bunker Hill this week. West Iredell was ranked 55th before losses to Foard and West Caldwell. With East Burke on the horizon, the Warriors could use a win vs. Draughn on Tueday.
Key games: Fred T. Foard at Patton (Tuesday), Draughn at West Iredell (Friday), Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (Friday), Patton at Draughn (Friday).
South Fork 2A Conference
Boys: At 11-1 in the league with two games to play, Lake Norman Charter will win the conference with two wins, or at least gain a share with one. The Knights (ranked 16th) close the regular season at home against winless West Lincoln, so the co-championship seems a cinch. However, a win at Bandys on Tuesday is no sure thing. Although they are 3-9 in the conference, the Trojans are not a pushover. Bandys took third-place Newton-Conover to overtime, lost to second-place East Lincoln by one last week and led Lake Norman Charter in the fourth quarter on the road.
East Lincoln (11th) plays at West Lincoln Tuesday and is likely to wrap up at least the South’s Fork’s second 2A bid then. The Mustangs (10-2) will host Newton-Conover.
The Red Devils (35th) are tied for third (8-4) with North Lincoln (42nd), but the Knights won both games in the season series and would get a seeding ahead of Newton-Conover should they tie in the standings.
Lincolnton (55th) could use a win to stay on the good side of the bubble.
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys (Tuesday), Newton-Conover at East Lincoln (Friday), North Lincoln at Lincolnton (Tuesday), Bandys at North Lincoln (Friday).
Girls: Like East Burke above, Newton-Conover is running away with the lead. The Red Devils have already clinched the conference title and are playing to improve their ranking, which is currently seventh.
Bandys (39th) is in the driver’s seat for the second state playoff bid at 9-3, while Maiden (62nd) and East Lincoln (37th) are tied for third at 8-4. Both Maiden and East Lincoln have the pleasure of playing Newton-Conover this week, so a win for Bandys at home against Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday or at North Lincoln on Friday would put the Trojans in second.
Should it come to head-to-head for a tiebreaker, Bandys holds the advantage over Maiden after a sweep this year, while Maiden holds it over East Lincoln. Bandy would also hold it over East Lincoln, due to both teams’ record against Maiden.
Ranked 60th before being saddled with two losses last week, North Lincoln likely needs at least one win this week to have a playoff shot.
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys (Tuesday), Maiden at Newton-Conover (Tuesday), Newton-Conover at East Lincoln (Friday), Bandys at North Lincoln (Friday).
Northwestern 3A/4A ConferenceBoys: Freedom (ranked fifth) has already clinched the league’s top 3A bid and the Patriots can clinch the outright conference championship with either a win at home vs. Watauga or at McDowell.
The league’s No. 2 3A bid will go to either Hickory (6-3) or Alexander Central (6-4). The Red Tornadoes (19th) have a makeup game tonight at Watauga, then return home the next night against Alexander Central (48th). Wins by Hickory Monday and Tuesday would wrap up the automatic bid. The Cougars look to be safe for the playoffs, regardless of the outcome.
In the 4A, McDowell is at 5-6 with one game remaining, that coming Friday at home vs. Freedom. An upset win over the Patriots puts the Titans in. A loss by McDowell and two wins by South Caldwell (4-6) at St. Stephens and against Alexander Central would place the Spartans in the playoffs.
Key games: Alexander Central at Hickory (Tuesday), Alexander Central at South Caldwell (Friday), McDowell at Freedom (Friday).
Girls: Freedom leads Watauga by two games with two to play and can wrap this conference with a win Tuesday against the Pioneers, or if Watauga loses at home to Hickory. The Patriots are currently MaxPreps’ top-ranked team in 3A.
The second spot will go to either Watauga (8-2) or Hickory (6-3). They’ll square off in Boone tonight. A win by Watuaga (11th) would wrap up the automatic bid. Should Hickory (18th) win, the Red Tornadoes can steal the bid with wins against both Alexander Central on Tuesday and St. Stephens on Friday and a loss by Watauga at Freedom. Should they end up in a tie, it would come down to the best finish in the conference tournament.
McDowell has already wrapped up the league’s 4A bid.
Key games: Hickory at Watauga (tonight), Alexander Central at Hickory (Tuesday), Watauga at Freedom (Friday).HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}WEEK OF FEB. 10-15{/span}
MONDAY, FEB. 10
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
No Events Scheduled
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
NCHSAA INDOOR TRACK STATE CHAMPIONSHIP, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem
3A Meet, 4 p.m.
NCHSAA WRESTLING INDIVIDUAL REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
2A Midwest (Bandys and Bunker Hill), North Davidson High, Welcome, 5:30 p.m.
2A West, West Wilkes High, Millers Creek, 4:30 p.m.
3A West, North Henderson High, Hendersonville, 5:30 p.m.
4A West, Hough High, Cornelius, 5:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
NCHSAA INDOOR TRACK STATE CHAMPIONSHIP, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem
4A Meet, 9 a.m.
1A/2A Meet, 4 p.m.
NCHSAA WRESTLING INDIVIDUAL REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
2A Midwest (Bandys and Bunker Hill), North Davidson High, Welcome, 9 a.m.
2A West, West Wilkes High, Millers Creek, 9 a.m.
3A West, North Henderson High, Hendersonville, 10 a.m.
4A West, Hough High, Cornelius, 9:30 a.m.
