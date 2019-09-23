Conference play is in full stride and the standings are starting to shuffle into place. Volleyball hits the halfway mark and girls tennis is down to its final two weeks of regular season play.
Football tees up in league action for the first time. Boys soccer also has some key matches.
There’s a lot at hand, so here’s what to look for.
1) Bunker Hill-Bandys football aftermath (Friday)Confession time from this columnist: Given the recent past, I didn’t think Bunker Hill had a shot at keeping its game with Bandys close back on Sept. 13. I mean, come on, Bunker Hill was 6-49 the last five years. Bandys won the South Fork 2A Conference last year and was 12-2.
I had heard rumblings that the Bears were improved, but seeing the blowout losses to Newton-Conover and Maiden, as well as a close loss to St. Stephens, I didn’t think the Bears were ready to take on the defending South Fork 2A Conference champions, who entered that game undefeated.
But as I sat on my couch watching the final innings of the Hickory Crawdads’ baseball season, the final score of Bunker Hill12, Bandys 9 shocked me as few football scores have in years.
Whether it was a Friday the 13th phenomenon or the Bears were taken lightly, or whatever else was in the cards that night, Bunker Hill provided a wonderful reminder that anything can happen in sports. Games are not played on paper, but on the field by kids who believe they can win when they step on the field. And I should know better.
With a bye week in the rear-view mirror at the onset of conference play, how will the two teams respond?
a) Maiden at Bandys
A year ago, Bandys gave up two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter and let Hickory slip away with a 28-27 win in a game moved up two days to beat the weather. It cost the Trojans an undefeated regular season and perhaps a home game in the 2AA state quarterfinals, when they had to go to Hibriten instead.
As they did last year, the Trojans will take on Maiden, arguably their fiercest rival in football in a game between the last two South Fork 2A Conference champions.
In last year’s game, Bandys started slow, but opened quick in the second half and beat the Blue Devils for the first time since 2014.
Is the loss to Bunker Hill a harbinger of a tough road ahead for Bandys in defending its conference title? Or, like last year, will it be a wakeup call for the Trojans to amp up their game? They’ll likely need no motivation to play Maiden and there should be a better indication of who the Trojans are.
b) Hibriten at Bunker Hill
After the dust settled in the state playoffs, only one team in the Northwestern Foothills 2A finished above .500 last year — state 2AA quarterfinalist Hibriten, which blitzed through its conference foes by a combined margin of 341-14. Fred T. Foard and Patton ended up 6-6 after first-round playoff losses.
The calendar has turned and Hibriten (3-1) looks to again be the cream of the crop, but Foard and Patton have limped to a combined 1-8 start. So, the question becomes who will finish second and get the league’s second automatic bid?
After their shocking win over Bandys, Bunker Hill has to ask, why not us? Despite the 1-3 start, the Bears will certainly have the belief they can go toe-to-toe with anybody, including the top team in the Northwestern Foothills.
There is no denying the Bears have a tall task and history says that Hibriten has owned them. Bunker Hill has scored three points over five games vs. Hibriten since it last scored a touchdown in the series — in 2005.
But with the memories of what they did at Bandys at hand, the Bears will certainly not lack confidence.
2) Hickory at Watauga boys soccer and volleyball (Tonight)While Watauga is not a natural rivalry for Hickory because of the distance, the two schools have certainly had a competitive battle in several sports in recent years in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Two more chapters are being written this week as the Red Tornadoes take the trip up the mountain to play Watauga in volleyball and boys soccer.
VOLLEYBALL: The last time Watauga lost a conference match was October 2015, when the Red Tornadoes knocked the Pioneers around en route to their own unbeaten conference season. Since then, the Pioneers have won 48 in a row.
Hickory had a chance to snap that streak a year and five days ago and led the Pioneers 2-0. But Watauga’s service game riddled the Hickory back line and the Pioneers seized the momentum to win out.
Watuaga went on to a 25-0 mark before dropping a 3A state quarterfinal match at Marvin Ridge, the eventual state champions. The Pioneers are back at 12-0 against a tough schedule. Hickory is 9-3 against its own gauntlet that has included losses to unbeaten Fred T. Foard, Marvin Ridge and South Iredell.
Both enter Monday’s match at 5-0 in the league.
BOYS SOCCER: Hickory and Watauga finished last year as league co-champions, with the Pioneers winning a third tiebreaker game to get the Northwestern Conference’s top seed for the state playoffs.
After going 8-1-1 against the Pioneers since 2013, Hickory finally met its match in the two losses last season.
The Red Tornadoes (7-2-3) are a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde team at the moment. After beating defending 2A West champion Newton-Conover 3-0 and then Patton 5-2, they were tied by East Burke (2-6-1).
They opened the league with two shutout wins last week and now see Watauga (5-4-1) for the first time. The Pioneers have also struggled at times this season, but rang up a 3-0 win at 4A state quarterfinalist Providence to buoy their season and spark a 2-0 start in the league.
There’s a long way to go, but recent history says the winner here has a leg up in the conference chase.
3) Fred T. Foard at West Iredell volleyball (Tonight)The Northwestern Foothills 2A volleyball realm has been ruled by these two schools. Until Draughn defeated West Iredell to start the conference slate, the only losses in conference by these two schools had been to each other.
The 2017 season was particularly frustrating for Foard when four of the Tigers’ nine losses came against West Iredell on its way to the 2A state final. Last year, the Tigers got revenge with a sweep at home, then outlasted the Warriors 3-2 with the fifth set coming down to a 15-12 nailbiter. Foard then defeated West Iredell in the conference tournament final.
However, when playoff time came, it was West Iredell that made the most noise by making it to the 2A West final. It’s a spot that Foard wants to get to and beyond this year.
At 14-0, the Tigers look the part of 2A title contender and a win on Monday would pad their resume as a top seed for the second straight year. It would also place them two games up on everybody in the league. But the Warriors are looking for another deep playoff run would like to spoil the fun. A win for them on Monday gets them into a tie for first and, for now, the league’s top bid in the playoffs.
4) Lake Norman Charter at Maiden girls tennis (Thursday)The last two conference champions will power up serves this week as two of the three South Fork 2A Conference unbeatens meet. Both at 3-0, the Knights and Blue Devils are tied with North Lincoln for first with four matches to play. Lake Norman Charter will have a chance to put a firm hold on the conference race as it will host North Lincoln before the match at Maiden Thursday.
Lake Norman Charter perhaps has a bit of extra incentive to take care of business itself. A year ago, the Knights finished in a three-way tie behind Maiden and lost the draw for the league’s second 2A state playoff bid.
With a win, Maiden would be in command of a return trip to defend its state title. The Blue Devils also have match with North Lincoln remaining.
5) South Fork 2A Conference girls golf at Lincolnton (Tuesday)With three of seven conference matches completed, three teams have set themselves up for a fantastic race for the league’s bid to the 2A West Regionals.
East Lincoln won the first match earlier this month by 17 strokes, but Newton-Conover has won the last two rounds and is within two strokes of the lead. West Lincoln has also fought back and is now seven back.
They’ll play an 18-hole round this week at Lincoln Country Club.
Others to watchFootball
Draughn at West Iredell (Friday): Draughn (3-2) has one winning season to its credit, when it went 9-4 in 2011. Otherwise, the Wildcats’ high watermark is five. After Hibriten, second place is up for grabs. This could be a key game for the Wildcats to make a statement that a playoff spot is theirs for the taking.
Boys soccer
Watauga at St. Stephens (Wednesday): While Watauga and Hickory are mentioned above, it may be time to give the Indians a look-see in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, as they are 2-0 as well. After two losses to start the year, St. Stephens is 3-0-2 with a tie against both Foard and Statesville and a 6-0 win over East Burke.
Girls Tennis
Fred T. Foard at Patton (Wednesday): The Northwestern Foothills’ last two unbeatens are scheduled this week. Patton has a tough opponent, but more so, they are looking to stay in the hunt as one of two conference teams to get a playoff bid. The Panthers still have Draughn and East Burke to go.
Draughn at East Burke (Tonight): An important Northwestern Foothills match for state playoff placement. The winner still has Patton ahead for what will likely be for that second spot.
Alexander Central at Hickory (Thursday): With Watauga in firm control of the Northwestern Conference’s top 3A bid, the second bid looks to be one of these schools. Hickory has a tough match at South Caldwell on Monday as well.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Varsity soccer and volleyball matches often follow JV contests, so times listed are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF SEPT. 23-28
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}MONDAY, SEPT. 23{/span}
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Hickory at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
McDowell at Watauga, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
St. Stephens at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}TUESDAY, SEPT. 24{/span}
CROSS COUNTRY
South Fork 2A Conference at North Lincoln, 4:45 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
South Fork Conference at Lincoln Country Club (Lincolnton hosts), 2 p.m.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference at Catawba Springs, Hickory (Hickory hosts), 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at Hampton Heights, Hickory (East Burke hosts), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at Freedom, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25{/span}
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, (Arndt Middle School), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}THURSDAY, SEPT. 26{/span}
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Hickory at Statesville 6:30 p.m.
West Rowan at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Draughn at Freedom, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Shelby, 6 p.m.
R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}FRIDAY, SEPT. 27{/span}
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 7:30 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell 7:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SATURDAY, SEPT. 28{/span}
CROSS COUNTRY
Alexander Central, Freedom at High Country Classic, Watauga High, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tri-match: St. Stephens, Maiden at Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.
