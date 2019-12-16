It’s final exam week for the first semester at many school schools across the region, which will put most athletic programs on a brief hiatus much of the week.
At the conclusion, conference schedules begin in basketball with several intriguing matchups among top contenders, which will be the focus of this week’s column.
Many of the wrestling programs will get their last licks in this weekend in tournament competition before conference duals begin after the holidays.
Here is a look at the week to come:
1) East Burke at Patton (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at East Burke girls basketball (Friday)East Burke has ruled the realm of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference during the two years of the current configuration of teams. As the conference season begins, the question becomes, is the gap closing?
West Iredell (5-2) has looked strong early. Fred T. Foard (4-3) is young, but has a talented young core of players. Draughn (4-4), which finished second two seasons ago, is looking to bounce back. And that leaves the two teams that finished tied for second a year ago.
Bunker Hill is 5-2 with the only two losses coming in close games against South Fork 2A Conference champion Newton-Conover. Patton is 2-4, but the four losses are to unbeatens South Caldwell and Freedom.
This has a chance to be a competitive conference from second through sixth. However, nobody plays for second.
East Burke will take on the first challengers to the throne this week when the Cavaliers play both Patton at Bunker Hill this week. Both schools played the Cavs tough last year, but East Burke always found a way to fend off the arrows fired its way.
In the first of four meetings last year, Bunker Hill led the Cavs after three quarters at home, after three quarters in the conference tournament final and at halftime in the second round of the 2A state playoffs. But East Burke always found a way to get the win and send the Bears home in frustration.
One gets the feeling that if Bunker Hill was to get a close win over a top team, it would springboard the Bears to another level. They’ll get that chance Friday night in Icard.
2) Draughn at Hibriten boys basketball (Friday)
This is a rematch of last year’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament final, during which Draughn sank a buzzer beater in overtime to defeat Hibriten.
The Wildcats (21-6) won the regular season title as well, finishing a game ahead of both the Panthers (20-6) and Bunker Hill. However, with the Bears struggling, it looks like these two, along with current unbeaten West Caldwell, will be the teams to watch.
Entering this week, Draughn is 5-2 and Hibriten is 6-0, but both marks could be questioned. None of the wins by Hibriten have been against a team with a winning record. The Wildcats needed overtime to put away a 3-6 St. Stephens team and lost by 19 to South Caldwell, which is currently the only win by the Spartans (1-6).
3) South Caldwell at Watauga girls basketball (Thursday)
Twenty-win seasons were the norm most years for South Caldwell, as late as the 2015-16 season when the Spartans finished 23-5 overall and 12-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, which was good for second place. Yet, the last two seasons have been tough for the group in Sawmills, as they have missed the playoffs both times and gone a combined 17-31.
South Caldwell looks like it is back on track with six straight wins to open the season, just two shy of the eight it had all last season. The Spartans will get a tough conference opener at Watauga.
The Pioneers’ success the past four seasons have been the opposite of the Spartans. After a 5-19 record in 2015-16, Watauga jumped to 19-9 the next year and a second-place finish in the league in coach Laura Barry’s first season. One season later, the Pioneers won a co-championship, the first in the program’s history. A year ago, they finished tied for second and they are currently 4-2 with losses to defending 2A champion Mountain Heritage and current unbeaten Ashe County.
This will be a good marker for both teams with consensus favorite Freedom and last year’s runner-ups Hickory and McDowell ahead.
And speaking of Hickory and McDowell…
4) Hickory at McDowell girls basketball (Thursday)
Since winning the 2015 3A state title, Hickory has ceded control of the conference to Freedom, which won the title the next year and continues to be a championship contender. It wasn’t so much that Hickory fell off — the Red Tornadoes won 20 the next two years — but Freedom has been that good and Watauga has become a force to be reckoned with. When the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference realigned, McDowell’s prominence was added, pushing Hickory further down the pecking order.
After a 13-12 mark overall in 2017-18, Hickory bounced back to 18-8 last year. It is 4-2 now with both losses coming against a tough Newton-Conover team. In seeing them a couple of times last week, Hickory has a nice mix of athleticism around the perimeter and some bulk inside that will go toe-to-toe with anyone. Defensively, the Red Tornadoes are going to be tough, but the question is whether they will score enough.
McDowell has a similar story to Hickory’s. A longtime 4A power, the Titans went 24-1 in 2013-14, added another 20-win season the next year, then dropped off to 12-15 in 2016-17 before starting the climb back to respectability after joining the NWC. The Titans have played a tough schedule so far, posting a 2-3 mark, with two losses to 2A power East Burke and the third to R-S Central, currently 8-1. McDowell got revenge last week in handing the Hilltoppers their first loss.
The NWC looks to be a dogfight to see who might challenge Freedom. This matchup and the one mentioned above will begin to give a clear picture of who that will be. McDowell and Hickory split the two regular season games before the Red Tornadoes defeated the Titans in the conference tournament semifinals.
5) Lincolnton at Newton-Conover boys basketball (Friday)
A season ago, East Lincoln and Maiden were clearly the best two teams in the South Fork 2A Conference. The next tier had Newton-Conover, Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton.
Though it lost several key players, East Lincoln looks to be the class of the league. Maiden lost five senior starters to graduation and its head coach to South Caldwell. So, as the conference season begins, Newton-Conover looks primed to take the mantle as a challenger to the Mustangs. The Red Devils will get their first test Friday night at home vs. Lincolnton.
It’s been a long rise with the senior core that started together as sophomores and went 6-20. However, the Red Devils showed the promise to come when they upset Maiden in the first round of the South Fork tournament. Last year, Newton-Conover finished tied for third and 16-12 overall.
So far this season, the Red Devils are 4-2 with the two losses coming in close games to Hickory. They defend well and have several players that can score at different points on the floor. It’s a team that continues to grow in confidence and by February, the Red Devils could be a tough group to beat.
After finishing first or second three years in a row, it was a down year for Lincolnton last season, which saw the Wolves finish under .500 and fifth in the South Fork. This year, they’ve managed a 3-3 record against a tough nonconference schedule.
After losing nine in a row to Lincolnton, Newton-Conover won both games last year.
Others to watch: Bandys at Maiden girls basketball (Thursday)
These two teams were among a group of five that were in contention for second in the South Fork 2A Conference last year before Bandys and Lincolnton finished in a tie. The Trojans took the automatic bid behind conference unbeaten Newton-Conover, and everyone else went home for the playoffs.
Bandys (4-2) and Maiden (1-5), which finished tied for fourth, split two games last year. This has been a tough game in recent years and should be again Thursday.
Wrestling tournaments:
Defending 3A dual state champion St. Stephens and defending 2A dual state champion West Lincoln return to the annual Sgt. Mark Adams tournament held at Cary High. The Rebels and St. Stephens finished 1-2 at last year’s tournament.
Fred T. Foard will host the Tigerland tournament Saturday. Among the 13 teams listed to compete are defending 3A state tournament champion Piedmont and 1A state fourth-place finisher Avery County. This is a tournament that always has tough individual wrestlers that go on to place high in state competition.
Newton-Conover will participate in the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, a two-day tournament held at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville. The Red Devils won the team title in the same event last year over a 23-team field. The slate of 30 schools expected to compete are from six different states.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba) are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Most varsity basketball start times are approximate and follow JV contests. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF DEC. 16-21
MONDAY, DEC. 16
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Davie County, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Patton, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Draughn, East Burke, Freedom, Patton at Burke Brawl, East Burke High, 5:30 p.m.
North Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Patton at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Draughn at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Draughn, East Burke, Freedom, Patton at Burke County Meet, Morganton Aquatic, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell, Caldwell County Championship, at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Statesville, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Invitational, Cary High, 9 a.m.
Newton-Conover at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, 3 p.m.
Freedom at Tiger Classic, Chapel Hill High, 4:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at Elizabeth Barry Memorial, Mallard Creek High, Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
WRESTLING
Freedom at Tiger Classic, Chapel Hill High, 8:30 a.m.
Bandys, Fred T. Foard at Tigerland Tournament, Fred T. Foard, 9 a.m.
Hibriten, Maiden, West Caldwell at Maiden Christmas Tournament, 9 a.m.
Newton-Conover at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, US Cellular Arena, Asheville, 9 p.m.
St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Invitational, Cary High, 9 a.m.
Alexander Central at Elizabeth Barry Memorial, Mallard Creek High, Charlotte, 9:15 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Patton at Greyhound Classic, Statesville High, 9:30 a.m.
