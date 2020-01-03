The Rev. Webster E. Lytle Sr., who was elected as the first black member of the Hickory City Council, died on Dec. 27.
Lytle, a native of Buncombe County, came to Hickory in the early 1970s to take over as pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church, a post he would hold from 1973 to 2005.
Kellie Pouncy, Lytle’s daughter, said “he loved everything about Hickory” and found his niche in the city.
On the history section of the church’s website, Lytle is credited with expanding the church and spearheading local and national outreach efforts.
In 1981, he made history by becoming the first black person elected to the Hickory City Council.
He was the second black person to serve on council after Calvin Watts, who was appointed but not elected to a term in his own right, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
Lytle served as the council member from Ward 4 for nearly a decade.
He resigned his seat in July 1991 because he was moving out of the ward, according to a Hickory Daily Record article from the time.
Funeral director Allen Mitchell Jr., who will be handling Lytle’s funeral, said he views Lytle like a family member.
Lytle came to Hickory during a time of racial strife, Mitchell said, and he provided a strong voice in the community.
Mitchell said Lytle took an interest in the youth and encouraged them to address racial frustrations through education and civic involvement and not violence.
“He was an injection that the neighborhood needed at that time,” Mitchell said.
Pouncy said her father worked to elevate the interests of the Ridgeview community.
“He … gave everyone a time to speak and voice their concerns and took that to City Hall,” Pouncy said.
On a personal level, Pouncy said her father was a welcoming man and “there was no one who wasn’t allowed in our home.”
David Williams, who currently represents Ward 4 and is the fourth black person to serve on the council, said he was grateful for the opportunity he had to speak with Lytle on a few occasions.
Williams said Lytle advised him to focus on the job, serve the people and be true to himself.
