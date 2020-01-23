MaKayla Weaver

LOUISBURG — The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women's basketball program handed conference opponent Louisburg an 84-61 loss on Wednesday night at the Roger Taylor Arena.

It was the first game for Catawba Valley (14-1, 7-0 in Region 10) as a top-10 nationally ranked program since 2013.

Freshman MaKayla Weaver led the Red Hawks in the contest with 24 points — one shy of her career high — while sophomores Aniya Taylor and Alliyah Chaplin also reached double figures in scoring in the contest with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Catawba Valley gained control quickly in Wednesday's contest against Louisburg (10-5, 4-4 in Region 10), taking a 25-14 first quarter. Taylor led the way for the Red Hawks with 14 points in the first quarter.

Behind Weaver's 17 first-half points, CVCC would go on to take a 44-29 lead at halftime.

The Red Hawks outscored the Hurricanes 24-15 in the third quarter and 40-32 in the second half en route to the 23-point conference road victory. Chaplin scored 12 of her 16 points during the second half.

The CVCC women's basketball team returns to the court on Tuesday when it hosts new Region 10 team Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex in one of two "Coaches vs. Cancer" games next week. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Flying Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m.

