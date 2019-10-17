Hickory’s volleyball team played for a piece of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title on Wednesday night when the Red Tornadoes hosted Watauga. But like every other conference team the Pioneers have faced over the past three years, Watauga held the upper hand.
The Lady Pioneers bested Hickory for the second time this season in straight sets on the final night of the regular season for both teams — 25-18, 26-24 and 25-21.
Watauga finished the regular season at 23-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Red Tornadoes had a six-game winning streak snapped and head into the postseason with records of 15-5 and 10-2 as the conference runner-up.
“We tried. The fast offense is fun to watch. The game was really fast,” said Hickory coach Jason Stephens with a smile. “I’m proud of what my kids did tonight. I really am. But hats off to Watauga. Three years in a row with no losses, that’s amazing for them.”
Watauga jumped out quickly to a commanding 8-1 lead in the opener and forced the Red Tornadoes to play catch-up. It was a familiar theme throughout the evening. But Hickory did fight back with some strong hitting performances by Taylor Rose, Haley Helton, Kellen Morin and Bren White.
The Red Tornadoes got back to within four at 14-10, only to have the Pioneers rally and push back out to an eight-point advantage at 19-11. Hickory kills by Helton and Morin along with a block by Morin brought the Lady Tornadoes back within reach at 19-14. But that was as close as Hickory could get the remainder of the first set, a 25-18 Watauga win.
“Even in the 25-18 game, the biggest separation score, I felt like we were doing some good things,” Stephens said. “I just felt like we kept getting out of position, and you can’t get out of position against those girls. They’re too experienced. They play the game so well.”
The second set was certainly more to Hickory’s pace and flow. Although the Pioneers again took an early lead, the Red Tornadoes not only stayed in reach of Watauga, they took an early lead of their own at 3-2 on a Morin block.
The 6-feet-3-inch Morin, the “Hickory Hammer,” slammed back-to-back kills moments later as the Red Tornadoes stayed close until Watauga’s Brooke Byrd and Carolyn Murray got things going on the Pioneers’ side of the net with teammate Rebekah Farthing serving.
Watuaga looked like it might take total control of the set at 15-9 until White ended the run with a Hickory kill.
The Red Tornadoes began the arduous comeback and finally tied the scored at 18, then again at 20, 21 and 23 before taking the lead 24-23.
But following a Watauga timeout, the Pioneers scored the next three points to claim the second set on a combined block by Byrd and Tegan Allan.
Watauga raced out to a commanding lead again in the third set and led 18-11 when Stephens called timeout.
“That was the timeout (I told them), ‘Don’t give up, don’t stop,’” Stephens said. “It takes one play in volleyball to change momentum and five or six plays and you’re right back in it.”
Even though the score ballooned to 20-11, the Red Tornadoes did get back in it with a seven-point run with White serving. She had two aces in the Hickory rally and Rose added a kill and combined with Ellie Eichman for another block as the Red Tornadoes got within a single point at 22-21.
But Byrd and Murray took over the net for the final three points to dash Hickory’s hopes at extending the game.
“We were a couple mistakes away from playing another set, maybe another,” said Stephens.
Wednesday was also senior night as the Red Tornadoes honored Helton, Olivia Pisel and Claire Tomlinson.
“I thought my seniors played well on their night,” said Stephens.
Both Watauga, ranked fifth in 3A, and Hickory, ranked 15th, can now focus on the upcoming playoffs.
“This helps us build for the playoffs. If we’re traveling to Boone (Watauga) in the fourth round that will be nice,” Stephens said. “We still have work to do, but I feel like we are getting better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.