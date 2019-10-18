A six-week drought and warm weather delayed the arrival of colorful fall leaves in the Catawba Valley, said Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.

Powell said leaves change colors when confronted with cooler air. “Leaves changing colors will be delayed for a couple weeks,” he said.

Wednesday’s rainfall didn’t help drought conditions much, according to Powell. But he noted that relief may arrive over the weekend.

Powell said we are expected to get 1½ to 2 inches of rain between Saturday afternoon and Monday.

We’ll see a cooldown as well. Powell said to look for high temperatures in the 60s throughout the weekend.

