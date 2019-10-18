A six-week drought and warm weather delayed the arrival of colorful fall leaves in the Catawba Valley, said Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.
Powell said leaves change colors when confronted with cooler air. “Leaves changing colors will be delayed for a couple weeks,” he said.
Wednesday’s rainfall didn’t help drought conditions much, according to Powell. But he noted that relief may arrive over the weekend.
Powell said we are expected to get 1½ to 2 inches of rain between Saturday afternoon and Monday.
We’ll see a cooldown as well. Powell said to look for high temperatures in the 60s throughout the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.