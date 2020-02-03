Emily Bridges, a third-grade student at Viewmont Elementary School, won the Hickory Public Schools Hoop Shoot for the division representing girls ages 8-9.
Bridges qualified for the North Carolina Elks State Hoop Shoot on Feb. 8 in Greensboro, according to a press release from Hickory Public Schools.
If Bridges is able to advance past the state level she will shoot at a regional competition in Valdosta, Georgia. The winner of that competition will advance to Chicago, Illinois, for a chance to win the National Hoop Shoot Competition.
The winners will have their names inscribed in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We are very proud of Emily for her accomplishments—and we wish her the best at this week’s competition in Greensboro,” Viewmont Principal Jeff Hodakowski said.
