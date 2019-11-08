A number of Veterans Day events will be held across Catawba County on Nov. 11 where veterans will be honored and remembered for their service.

Here is a list of a few of these events:

Elks Lodge Hickory Veterans Day Ceremony

The Hickory Elks Lodge will host the 2019 Greater Hickory Metropolitan Veterans Day Ceremony to honor all veterans including World War II veteran Larry Carter of Hickory. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will attend and recognize Carter’s military service with the reading of a proclamation and special presentation. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cary Bowman.

Where: The Hickory Elk Lodge located at 356 Main Ave. NW in Hickory

When: Monday, starting at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Veterans Day Service at the Garden

The Town of Catawba will host its annual ceremony to honor and remember all service men and women. Also, newly added veteran names on the wall will be unveiled.

Where: The Town of Catawba Veteran’s Garden of Honor, 102 1st St. NW, Catawba

When: Monday from noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Veterans Day Service in Claremont

The City of Claremont will host a Veterans Day service on Monday. The service will be led by the Rev. Dennis Marshall from Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with musical tribute by the Catawba Valley Brass Duet.

Where: The Veterans Wall in Claremont City Park

When: Monday from 11-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Here is a list of restaurants where veterans can get a free meal:

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of the U.S. military for a free lunch. Veterans can choose from one of 10 entrees from their special Veterans Day menu. Guests will be asked to provide proof of service.

Where: 1020 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE, Hickory

When: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free small boneless wings and fries for all veterans. Guests will be asked to provide proof of service.

Where: 2410 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Chili’s will offer a special veteran's menu for Veterans Day. The menu will offer a variety of free meals for veterans.

Where: 2181 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will offer free dinner for veterans on Veterans Day. The Hickory High JROTC will present the colors and serve local veterans during the special military appreciation event.

Where: 1053 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE, Hickory

When: Monday starting at 5 p.m.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a special menu.

Where: 2180 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free meal from a select menu.

Where: 2330 15th Ave. SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Cici’s Pizza

Active and retired military get a free unlimited buffet on Monday

Where: 2025 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Dunkin' Donuts

On Monday, veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut at participating locations.

Where: Multiple locations in Hickory

When: Monday, all day

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Where: 1211 13th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

O'Charley's

Active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free meal on Monday.

Where: 2360 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory

When: Monday, all day

These are not complete lists of all Veterans Day ceremonies and special offers at local businesses and restaurants in the area.

