A number of Veterans Day events will be held across Catawba County on Nov. 11 where veterans will be honored and remembered for their service.
Here is a list of a few of these events:
Elks Lodge Hickory Veterans Day Ceremony
The Hickory Elks Lodge will host the 2019 Greater Hickory Metropolitan Veterans Day Ceremony to honor all veterans including World War II veteran Larry Carter of Hickory. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will attend and recognize Carter’s military service with the reading of a proclamation and special presentation. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cary Bowman.
Where: The Hickory Elk Lodge located at 356 Main Ave. NW in Hickory
When: Monday, starting at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Veterans Day Service at the Garden
The Town of Catawba will host its annual ceremony to honor and remember all service men and women. Also, newly added veteran names on the wall will be unveiled.
Where: The Town of Catawba Veteran’s Garden of Honor, 102 1st St. NW, Catawba
When: Monday from noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Veterans Day Service in Claremont
The City of Claremont will host a Veterans Day service on Monday. The service will be led by the Rev. Dennis Marshall from Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with musical tribute by the Catawba Valley Brass Duet.
Where: The Veterans Wall in Claremont City Park
When: Monday from 11-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Here is a list of restaurants where veterans can get a free meal:
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of the U.S. military for a free lunch. Veterans can choose from one of 10 entrees from their special Veterans Day menu. Guests will be asked to provide proof of service.
Where: 1020 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE, Hickory
When: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free small boneless wings and fries for all veterans. Guests will be asked to provide proof of service.
Where: 2410 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Chili’s Grill and Bar
Chili’s will offer a special veteran's menu for Veterans Day. The menu will offer a variety of free meals for veterans.
Where: 2181 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Golden Corral
Golden Corral will offer free dinner for veterans on Veterans Day. The Hickory High JROTC will present the colors and serve local veterans during the special military appreciation event.
Where: 1053 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE, Hickory
When: Monday starting at 5 p.m.
Applebee’s
Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a special menu.
Where: 2180 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Bob Evans
Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free meal from a select menu.
Where: 2330 15th Ave. SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Cici’s Pizza
Active and retired military get a free unlimited buffet on Monday
Where: 2025 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Dunkin' Donuts
On Monday, veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut at participating locations.
Where: Multiple locations in Hickory
When: Monday, all day
Hooters
Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.
Where: 1211 13th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
O'Charley's
Active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free meal on Monday.
Where: 2360 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
When: Monday, all day
These are not complete lists of all Veterans Day ceremonies and special offers at local businesses and restaurants in the area.
