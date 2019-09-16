Three vehicles were broken into at Maiden High School’s parking areas during a football game on Friday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Maiden Police Department.

Maiden Police officers were notified of two vehicles that were broken into, and discovered a third with broken windows and items missing from inside. A fourth vehicle was also found with a door partially open, but no items were discovered missing, according to the release.

Victims reported items stolen including purses, credit cards, currency, identification cards and other items.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact the Maiden Police Department at 828-428-5005.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments