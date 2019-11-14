A Vale man will serve up to 13 years in prison following convictions on assault and weapons charges.
Tykevious Owan Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of firearm by a felon on Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Thomas also admitted to being a habitual felon. He was previously convicted of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle in 2010, according to the release.
The assault with a deadly weapon charges stem from an incident in July 2018 when Thomas shot at two men in a parking lot in Hickory, according to the release.
In a separate incident, Hickory police officers found a gun on Thomas’ person after responding to a call of shots fired in 2017.
Judge Jesse Caldwell handed down the sentence. Daniel Orders and David Moore of the Hickory Police Department investigated the cases.
Assistant District Attorney Sean Baetjer prosecuted the cases.
