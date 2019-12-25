Three people, included a wanted sex offender, were arrested for weapons possession and other charges when officers went out to a disturbance call in Crouse Sunday evening, a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested Chad Stephenson Ramsey, 38, of Lincolnton, Michael James Notheisen, 33, of Vale, and Dalton Keith Marlow, 28, of Crouse, at a disturbance call about a heated argument at a home on Swanson Road Sunday, said Larry Seagle, the sheriff’s office public information officer.
The argument happened around 5 p.m. Deputies were told one person may be armed at the house. When they got to the house, one man ran into the house and three others, Marlow, Notheisen and a woman, stayed outside and were detained. The woman was later allowed to leave, Seagle said.
Deputies searched the house with the owner’s permission to find everyone and any guns. While searching, they heard someone shuffling around upstairs and found Ramsey hiding near a chair. They found a pistol under a pile of clothes on the chair.
Ramsey was wanted for failure to notify a change of address as required for a registered sex offender, a parole violation and felony possession of a firearm, the release said.
Ramsey was arrested and held on a $30,000 secured bond for two of the charges and no bond for the probation violation.
Notheisen, of Majestic Pine Drive, Vale, was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled Schedule II substance. He was held without bond.
Marlow, of Swanson Road, Crouse, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a protective order. His bond was set at $30,000 secured.
