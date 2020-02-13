This story was updated at 3:45 p.m.
A woman and her urn were reunited Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.
On Feb. 1, a man was looking at two wooded lots for sale in the 900 block of Lakeland Avenue when he came across a red box. Inside the red box was a gold and black urn, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The man told officers it appeared the vase had been in the wooded area for a long time.
Sheriff’s deputies contacted the property owner. He was unaware of the urn and had no idea about its rightful owner.
Once the story was shared on a number of local news websites and social media, the urn owner, Kimberly Joplin, was found.
The urn was taken along with a safe and a number of electronics and tools in a break-in at a residence on Maiden-Salem Road on Oct. 22, 2019 while the homeowner was away, according to the release.
Joplin's home is near the location where the urn was found in the 900 block of Lakeland Avenue.
The urn was returned to Joplin Thursday afternoon.
You know, it's possible that a wife or other loved one actually left it there on purpose. Perhaps it's the site of where that person may have passed away. Or their favorite spot to walk or have a picnic long before the vacant lot was sold to the current owners. I hear it's not exactly legal to disburse ashes (outside the urn) in some areas like water, for example, so maybe the urn was left there on purpose as a tribute.
2) If it can't be determined who the urn belongs to, would it be possible to get permission from the current lot owners to simply return it to that spot in case it was meant to be left there? Just sayin'......as the saying goes.
