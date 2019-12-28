In what was the only nailbiter on the opening day of the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic held at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, Will Rose and Charlie Woy worked a pick-and-roll to perfection with 12 seconds left, which provided the winning bucket for the fifth-seeded St. Stephens boys basketball team in Friday night’s 36-34 win over fourth-seeded Maiden.
The winning play capped an 8-2 run by the Indians (4-7) over the final 2:07 of the game. Down 32-28, Rose (11 points), who sat much of the game due to foul trouble, followed up a miss to cut the deficit to two. A steal followed by an end-to-end layup by Zane McPherson tied the game with 1:41 to play. Reilley Copeland put Maiden (4-4) back ahead with a dribble-drive layup, but McPherson responded with a drive of his own that finished with a right-handed scoop shot.
After a turnover, a lob by Woy into Rose in the low post set up a pass back to Woy, who had charged to the bucket to put in the layup.
Maiden called a timeout to set up the final play, which fell to Elijah Fowler. His 3-point shot clanked off the rim at the buzzer.
Fowler and Micah Haynes each had 11 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Mike Daaboul had 10 for the Indians. Both teams struggled with shooting, finishing a combined 26-of-91 (28.5 percent). Maiden held a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points, but the Indians negated that with a 20-14 margin in the paint. Maiden also harmed its cause by making just 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Boys
No. 1 Hickory 69,
No. 8 South Caldwell 46
After a close first quarter, top-seeded Hickory High ramped up the defense and surged to a 23-point win over South Caldwell in the final game of the night Friday. The Red Tornadoes (8-0) forced 18 turnovers, which led to 22 points and that had a big part in the runaway win.
South Caldwell (1-8) was within 21-18 after Trey Ramsey hit a layup in the post. However, Jaden Maddox scored five and Davis Amos (21 points) added a 3-pointer to close the first half on an 8-0 run.
Hickory set the tone early in the second half with two steals in the first two possessions that led to buckets by Nick Everhardt and Cody Young (13 points). A 3 by Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle capped a 15-0 run with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
The Red Tornadoes went on to shoot 70 percent (14-for-20) in the second half, which included 5-for-9 outside the arc.
Hickory never trailed and led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter.
South Caldwell fell behind by six early in the game, but went on an 8-2 run to get even at 11-all after a stickback by Isaiah Kirby. Corey Kincaid led the Spartans with 11 points, followed by Justin Eggers, who had 10.
Hickory and St. Stephens squared off in Saturday’s semifinals, while Maiden and South Caldwell played each other in the consolation bracket. It marked the first time the Blue Devils have faced former coach Danny Anderson, who moved over to South Caldwell last spring after coaching four seasons at Maiden.
Final-round action takes place on Monday.
GIRLS
No. 4 Hickory 75, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 47
Using an advantage in numbers and size, the Hickory Red Tornadoes moved into Saturday’s semifinal round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic with a 28-point win over Fred T. Foard Friday.
Foard dressed just eight players for the contest and Hickory used a full-court press much of the game to wear down the Tigers. The Red Tornadoes finished the game with 24 steals — 13 coming in the backcourt — which led to a 22-8 margin in points off turnovers. Seven different players had at least one steal with Finley Lefevers leading the way with seven and Kayla Soublet adding six.
Hickory (7-2) led 18-7 after one quarter, but the Tigers (4-4) stayed under double-digits at the half at 28-20. However, the Red Tornadoes, who start two players at 6-0 or taller and bring a third off the bench, used that to their advantage in the second half. Hickory had a 34-24 advantage in rebounds in the second half with 11 offensive rebounds. The Red Tornadoes turned that into 14 second-chance points in the second half. With the turnovers and rebound advantage, Hickory outscored the Tigers 46-10 in the point.
Six-foot-five forward Shelby Darden led Hickory with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while the six-foot Lefevers also had a double-double with 14 points and 15 boards.
The Tigers’ Alexis Wolgemuth led all scorers with 21 points and nine rebounds. Carley West also had a double-double in the loss with 12 points and 13 boards.
GIRLS
No. 1 South Caldwell 44, No. 8 Maiden 28
Top-seeded South Caldwell started slow, but found its groove defensively to pull away from Maiden in the final girls’ game Friday.
The Blue Devils (1-7) scored the first five points of the game and led 7-6 after one quarter. But they missed on several chances to increase the lead before South Caldwell gathered itself and moved ahead. The score was tied at 17-all with 1:13 left in the first half before leading score Katlyn Wynn (15 points) hit a 3 from the right corner and Catherine Huggins (13 points) turned a steal into an end-to-end layup.
South Caldwell (7-1) held Maiden without a bucket over the final 4:59 of the third quarter and increased the lead to 32-20. Huggins and Wynn scored four points each as the Spartans turned six turnovers into eight points in the quarter.
Maiden had difficulty creating shots throughout the game as the Blue Devils attempted just 30 shots and had 22 turnovers. The Blue Devils also had just two offensive rebounds for the game.
South Caldwell led by as many as 20 points in the game and held a 26-10 advantage in the paint. Cree Bass led Maiden with 10 points.
The Spartans faced Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival Hickory in Saturday’s semifinals, while Maiden met Foard for the third time this season.
Final-round matchups take place on Monday.
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
St. Stephens: 10 02 11 13 — 36
Maiden: 06 10 08 10 — 34
St. Stephens — Will Rose 11, Mikey Daaboul 10, Charlie Woy 6, Zane McPherson 6, Dayton Anderson 3.
Maiden — Micah Haynes 11, Elijah Fowler 11, Treveon Howell 4, Dru McCullough 3, Dylan Abernethy 2, Reilley Copeland 2, Tyler Fitzpatrick 1.
South Caldwell: 11 07 12 16 — 46
Hickory: 13 16 16 24 — 69
South Caldwell — Corey Kincaid 11, Justin Eggers 10, Trey Ramsey 7, Cameron Hadschin 6, Isiah Kirby 4, Spencer Piercy 4, Colby Collins 2, Jack Seagle 2.
Hickory — Davis Amos 21, Cody Young 13, Jasen Maddox 8, Nick Everhardt 7, Rico Walker 6, Dallas Culbreath 5, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 5, Jack Camerson 2, Jesean Brice 1, Chrishon Hargrove 1.
GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
Fred T. Foard: 07 13 12 15 — 47
Hickory: 18 10 20 27 — 75
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 21, Carley West 12, Samaria Tipps 7, Alysso Smith 5, Elayna Chavis 2.
Hickory — Shelby Darden 16, Finley Lefevers 14, Izzi Wood 11, Aysha Short 9, Ellie Rumbaugh 7, Kayla Soublet 7, Chloe James 6, Sophia Long 3, Kellen Morin 2.
Maiden: 07 10 03 08 — 28
South Caldwell: 06 16 10 12 — 44
Maiden — Cree Bass 10, Gracie Arrowood 5, Maggie Sigmon 4, Marley Mingus 4, Lainee Hentschel 3, Maggie Andrews 2.
South Caldwell — Katlyn Wynn 15, Catherine Huggins 13, Olivia Miller 7, Taylor Austin 4, Faith Curtis 4, Kaylee Anderson 1.
