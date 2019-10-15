The N.C. Highway Patrol has released photos of a Toyota Sienna minivan that was possibly used in a hit-and-run crash in Caldwell County that claimed a Florida man.
Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida was critically injured and later died after a hit-and-run collision on U.S. 221 in Caldwell County last week, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate and asks for public assistance.
Investigators are searching for a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan. The van will be missing a large piece of the right front bumper, has a significantly damaged windshield on the passenger side, and damage to the passenger side mirror. The rear of the minivan contains numerous stickers to include Batman, YETI, and UNC Tar Heel stickers. The possible suspect is a white male, 50-60 years of age, with a white or gray beard, and may be wearing glasses, according to the release.
The accident occurred near Grandfather Mountain.
Anyone with information should contact the State Highway Patrol Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.
