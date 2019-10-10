Kenneth Avery Davis was taken into custody at the Caldwell County Magistrate’s Office Wednesday after police said he fled the scene of a fatal accident Monday.
According to a release from City of Lenoir Police, Marriah Kelly Warren, 25, of Lenoir was travelling south on Fairview Drive on Monday in a 1999 Honda Accord. Davis, 36, was driving west on Harper Avenue in a 2012 Ford Taurus when the vehicles collided in an intersection.
Warren was transported to the Caldwell UNC Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
Davis fled the scene on foot prior to emergency crews arriving on scene, according to the release. James Andrew Powell was traveling with Davis. He was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
Davis is charged with felony hit and run resulting in a serious injury or death and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor conveyance. His bond was set at $310,000.
Davis was scheduled for a first appearance in court Thursday.
Davis may face additional charges related to this case, according to the release.
