A man fled from a pickup truck following a traffic stop on 19th Street SW Tuesday morning. The man is suspected of having a suspended license. KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD 

Long View police have issued warrants for Brandon Lee Craig, 35, for driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer after authorities say he fled a traffic stop on foot Tuesday morning, according to officer Jordan Massagee.

Officers tried to stop Craig on 19th Street SW Tuesday morning. 

Long View Officer McDevitt said Long View officers were following the truck when it pulled into a house on 19th Street SW.

The driver got out of the truck and fled behind the house, McDevitt said.

Officer Massagee urged people to call Long View police at 828-327-2343 if they have information that will help officers apprehend the suspect.

