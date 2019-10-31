An inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution died Wednesday after being stabbed during a fight with another inmate, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Christopher Parker, 33, was stabbed at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday and died at a hospital a little more than an hour later, according to the release.
The inmate who stabbed Parker used a homemade shank, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.
Bowman said the two inmates were out of their cells and performing cleaning duties in a primary area of the prison called a pod.
Bowman said Parker and another inmate were on the upper floor of the pod and other inmates were on the bottom floor where a guard was on watch.
“One walked up to the other,” Bowman said. “I understand they had some words with the victim and he pulled out a shank. The individual started stabbing the victim and the victim was trying to get away by running down the steps.”
Bowman said the guard heard shouts from the inmate and immediately attempted to move up to the second floor while calling for backup.
The prison was placed on lockdown following the stabbing, according to the release.
Bowman said they do have a suspect and they caught the stabbing on prison security cameras. No charges had been filed Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve had other inmates fighting and some stabbings but this here, of course, has been one of the worst ones because we had someone who lost his life,” Bowman said.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the public safety department are working together to investigate the death, according to the release.
