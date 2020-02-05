The University Christian High School girls swim team, which previously won the Catawba County Swim Meet, continued its winning streak by taking the Foothills Athletic Conference Championship on Jan. 30. The Barracudas scored 327 points, well ahead of second-place Hickory Christian Academy (200).
The first-place finish gave University Christian its second consecutive conference title, with individual event winners including Zoe Coburn (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke), Emma Edwards (100-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle) and Rachel Little (100-yard breaststroke). Team-wise, the Barracudas received victories from the 200-yard medley relay foursome of Coburn, Little, Sarah Kelty and Edwards and the 400-yard freestyle relay quartet of Little, Kelty, Margaret Johnson and Edwards.
The Barracudas also won the boys championship after totaling 310 points. Davidson Day School took second with 191.
Individual winners for University Christian were Sean Kelty (200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle), Jackson Behmer (100-yard backstroke) and Zack Johnson (100-yard breaststroke). Winning relay teams for the Barracudas included Kelty, Ben Simmons, Behmer and Henry Winfield in the 200-yard medley relay; Baylor Texer, Phillip Watson, Benton Blair and Zack Johnson in the 200-yard freestyle relay; and Kelty, Winfield, Johnson and Behmer in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“It takes outstanding swims to win individual medals, but it takes outstanding effort by the entire team to win conference championships,” University Christian coach Meaghan Texer said. “Every Barracuda who swam had a role in bringing home the gold.”
Fourteen Barracudas are set to compete in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state meet next Monday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.