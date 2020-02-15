University Christian High School senior Adele Huffman signed her national letter of intent to play tennis at Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, on Thursday. Standing behind Adele, from left, are University Christian head coach Jason Burgess, private instructor Pat Benfield, her mother Amanda Pierce and her brother Alex Huffman.
University Christian's Huffman signs with Randolph Macon
- Submitted photo
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Hickory bank robbed; police ask for help in finding suspect
-
Virus disrupts supply chain: Hickory furniture firms concerned about impact of outbreak in China
-
Conover man faces child sexual assault charges in Lincoln County
-
$291,300 worth of methamphetamine seized, four arrested in Alexander County investigation
-
'Our little epidemic:' Bedbug infestations on the increase, say pest experts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.