It doesn’t get much bigger and better than this.
Today’s football game between seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne and 12th-ranked Wingate not only features a pair of undefeated teams, but it will also be broadcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App as the network’s Division II Showcase Game of the Week. Kickoff between the Bears and Eagles is scheduled for 2 p.m. at L-R’s Moretz Stadium.
“If you can’t be ready to play this game, I don’t know what to tell you,” L-R head coach Drew Cronic said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening. His team didn’t play its best at Limestone last week, but was still able to rally for a 28-20 win to move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.
“It was a wild game,” added Cronic of last Saturday’s contest. “If you’re gonna make a run at a championship, there’s gonna be one game in a season where you’re gonna just have to figure out a way to get it done. I didn’t think we played well, we played well at times. It was a really unusual game. … But to our kids’ credit, we found a way to get it done.”
L-R has found a way to get it done on many occasions under their second-year coach, having won 18 consecutive regular-season games and 13 straight SAC contests since he took over. But most of those victories have come by double digits, with three exceptions: last week’s game at Limestone and last year’s games at Fort Valley State and Wingate.
The Bears defeated the Eagles (8-0, 5-0 SAC) 31-24 at their place a season ago in a game they led after each quarter. They held them under 100 rushing yards while forcing three turnovers. Then there was the “Miracle at Moretz” in the second round of the NCAA playoffs, a contest L-R trailed until the fourth quarter before winning 21-17 on a double-reverse flea-flicker from Grayson Willingham to Riley McGee for a 32-yard touchdown in the game’s final minute.
The 2017 contest was also decided by a single score, with Wingate winning 22-14 in Hickory. Thus, today’s game has all the makings of a classic.
“It’s right where we wanted to be and a great opportunity to play them at home and a lot of excitement with ESPN, so it should be a lot of fun,” said Cronic. “Bottom line is we’ve got to make more plays than them and make less mistakes and we’ll have an opportunity to win the game.
“I think it boils down to who can take care of the ball and then who doesn’t give up big plays,” he continued. “And if we can create big plays on offense and not turn the ball over, and then defensively we can keep their big plays to a minimum and cause some turnovers, that’s really what you want to do. I think the team that’s able to do those things is gonna be the team that wins the game.”
Both teams have more takeaways than turnovers so far, with L-R registering 19 takeaways compared to 10 turnovers and Wingate notching 10 takeaways compared to seven turnovers. The Bears’ defense has 11 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, while the Eagles have six interceptions and four fumble recoveries on the defensive side of the ball.
One of the biggest differences between the teams may be how they prefer to move the ball offensively. L-R has nearly twice as many rushing yards (2,314) as passing yards (1,263), while Wingate’s numbers are more balanced (1,601 rushing yards, 1,543 passing yards).
“They throw a lot of touchdown passes, but they also run the ball right down your throat, they’ve got good backs to hand it to,” said Cronic of the Eagles, whose redshirt sophomore quarterback Shaw Crocker has completed 81 of 143 passes (56.6 percent) for 1,289 yards and 12 TDs. Wingate’s leading receiver is sophomore wideout Jalen Brooks (21 catches for 501 yards and 5 TDs), while senior running back Domineke McNeill (119 carries for 701 yards and 6 TDs) has paced the Eagles on the ground.
“I think it’ll be probably the best offensive line we’ve seen this year,” said Cronic. “There’s a reason they’re 8-0. They’re good, so it’ll be a great, great challenge for us. But we’re looking forward to that, figuring out a way to beat a really good football team. They’re gonna be ready to play, I think we’re gonna be ready to play, so I’m excited.”
On the other side, L-R quarterback Grayson Willingham is coming off a three-TD performance against Limestone that saw him set a new program record for career TD passes with 42. Overall, the redshirt junior has completed 76 of 128 passes (59.4 percent) for 1,199 yards and 15 TDs this fall.
The Bears’ ground game has been led by junior Jace Jordan and senior Jaquay Mitchell, who have each received 54 carries while combining for 929 yards and six TDs. Sophomore Ameen Stevens has 77 carries for 358 yards and 10 scores, with junior wide receiver Dareke Young adding 20 receptions for 449 yards and six TDs.
“Every game’s important obviously because you can’t get to this point without every other game being important,” said Cronic. “But this is something where in the back of your mind you go, ‘Hey, we’re playing Wingate. We’re undefeated, they’re undefeated. They won the league two years ago, we won it last year.’ It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.